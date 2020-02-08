Monty Python gets win number fifteen

Evergreen trotter Monty Python overcame a 55 metre handicap to win his first race in New Zealand since March 2017

The ten year old driven by Matty Williamson came powerfully down the middle of the track to beat Dipendra by half a length.

“Winning seems to have been escaping him for a while but he was back in class today. The handicap was there but he was able to overcome it on the testing track which was also in his favour,” said trainer Phil Williamson.

The win was one of five for son Matty Williamson. He also reined Wolfenstein for Geoff and Jude Knight, first starter Robyns Shadow for Ross and Chris Wilson, and Indulgence and Holy Havoc for Ryal Bush trainer Hamish Hunter.

Its not the first time Williamson has won five races in a day.

In March 2017 at Waimate he won five including four in a row; three of which were trained by Geoff and Jude Knight.

For the majority of his long racing career Monty Python has been raced by the Griffins Syndicate.

“He’s a lovely old horse. He’s very sound. The syndicate that race him are not in it for the money. It’s just the thrill of racing a horse like him and they’re getting a great buzz out of it.”

Three of the fifteen wins have been in Austalia, the last of which was at Melton in April of last year.

His half-brother Father Christmas, which is raced by the same syndicate, won last night at Echuca. He’s also won fifteen races, in 108 starts.

The syndicate also races Dark Horse the winner of nine races, and they have a Quaker Jet three year which is a half-brother to Father Christmas, Monty Python and Dark Horse, at the Williamson stable.

“He (Arc De Triomphe) shows potential. He hasn’t been to a trial yet but should be seen out this season.”

Monty Python has raced against the elite trotters over the last few years. He’s twice run third in a Dominion Handicap , second in a Rowe Cup and third in an Interdominion Final.

Of his fifteen wins Brad Williamson has won six times, Matty five, Chris Alford three times (once in New Zealand and twice in Australia) and Gavin Laing has driven him for one win.

Over eight seasons of racing he’s clocked up just over 180 racing miles which equates to travelling from Hedgehope in Southland to home in Oamaru. Add on work at home, workouts, trials, warm ups, extra handicaps and he’s done some miles!

“As long as he’s still competitive he’ll just keep on racing.”

Monty Python won his first race at Winton in February 2013.