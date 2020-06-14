Day At The Track

Moore rules with grand slam at Mohawk

04:25 PM 14 Jun 2020 NZST
Century Farroh and driver Sylvain Filion, harness racing
Century Farroh and driver Sylvain Filion
New Image Media Photo
MILTON, June 13, 2020 - O'Brien Award winner Century Farroh and Pepsi North America Cup eligible Tattoo Artist led the way as part of a four-win night for harness racing trainer Dr. Ian Moore on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The Moore barn sent out four starters and all four came back winners.

Century Farroh and driver Sylvain Filion made the top in the second-quarter of the $36,000 Preferred. The four-year-old got sensible fractions and sprinted home in :26.4 to hold off Wheels On Fire and Matticulous GB by a neck.

A Grand Circuit winner last season, Century Farroh was making his second start of the season and had to leave from the outside post-nine in a field ten, leaving him parked for the opening three-eighths. He overtook the lead from Matticulous GB, who gave a serious push in the lane, while Wheels On Fire sat behind the lead pair and charged home on the outside to finish second.

A son of Mach Three, Century Farroh is now a 17-time winner with over $800,000 earned for owners Ratchford Stable NS. The Ontario Sires Stakes graduate won 12 of 16 last year, helping him earn the O'Brien Award as Canada's three-year-old colt pacer of the year.

Century Farroh, who finished second in his season debut, was the public's top-choice and returned $4.90 to win.

Century Farroh

The Preferred victory was the second of the night for Moore and kicked-off a natural hat-trick.

Sophomores Denali Seelster and Tattoo Artist followed up their stablemate with victories. Both are eligible to the Pepsi North America Cup.

Sent off at odds of 17/1, Tattoo Artist ($37.90) and driver Bob McClure blasted from post-nine and never looked back to win by six lengths in a career-best 1:50. The son of Hes Watching was last year's OSS Super Final champion and was making his second start of the season. He now has six wins and $254,325 in career earnings for Frank Cameron and Let It Ride Stables Inc.

Tattoo Artist

Tattoo Artist

Denali Seelster ($7.50) also took care of business on the front-end, scoring in 1:51.1 with Filion in the sulky. The son of Sunshine Beach was also making his second start of the season and is now a three-time winner. His career earnings move to $121,220 for Ratchford Stables NS.

Denali Seelster

Denali Seelster

The first win of the evening for Moore came from five-year-old Casimir Richie P ($5), who posted a 1:49.3 victory for driver Doug McNair. A rare five-year-old in Moore's barn, Casimir Richie P was second in his season debut a week ago and now has 17 career wins to go with $287,553 in earnings for Moore and Michael Goldberg.

Casimir Richie P

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

