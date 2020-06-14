Moore rules with grand slam at Mohawk

MILTON, June 13, 2020 - O'Brien Award winner Century Farroh and Pepsi North America Cup eligible Tattoo Artist led the way as part of a four-win night for harness racing trainer Dr. Ian Moore on Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

The Moore barn sent out four starters and all four came back winners.

Century Farroh and driver Sylvain Filion made the top in the second-quarter of the $36,000 Preferred. The four-year-old got sensible fractions and sprinted home in :26.4 to hold off Wheels On Fire and Matticulous GB by a neck.

A Grand Circuit winner last season, Century Farroh was making his second start of the season and had to leave from the outside post-nine in a field ten, leaving him parked for the opening three-eighths. He overtook the lead from Matticulous GB, who gave a serious push in the lane, while Wheels On Fire sat behind the lead pair and charged home on the outside to finish second.

A son of Mach Three , Century Farroh is now a 17-time winner with over $800,000 earned for owners Ratchford Stable NS. The Ontario Sires Stakes graduate won 12 of 16 last year, helping him earn the O'Brien Award as Canada's three-year-old colt pacer of the year.

Century Farroh, who finished second in his season debut, was the public's top-choice and returned $4.90 to win.

The Preferred victory was the second of the night for Moore and kicked-off a natural hat-trick.

Sophomores Denali Seelster and Tattoo Artist followed up their stablemate with victories. Both are eligible to the Pepsi North America Cup.

Sent off at odds of 17/1, Tattoo Artist ($37.90) and driver Bob McClure blasted from post-nine and never looked back to win by six lengths in a career-best 1:50. The son of Hes Watching was last year's OSS Super Final champion and was making his second start of the season. He now has six wins and $254,325 in career earnings for Frank Cameron and Let It Ride Stables Inc.

Denali Seelster ($7.50) also took care of business on the front-end, scoring in 1:51.1 with Filion in the sulky. The son of Sunshine Beach was also making his second start of the season and is now a three-time winner. His career earnings move to $121,220 for Ratchford Stables NS.

The first win of the evening for Moore came from five-year-old Casimir Richie P ($5), who posted a 1:49.3 victory for driver Doug McNair. A rare five-year-old in Moore's barn, Casimir Richie P was second in his season debut a week ago and now has 17 career wins to go with $287,553 in earnings for Moore and Michael Goldberg.

Live racing resumes Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

Mark McKelvie