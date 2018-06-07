WASHINGTON, PA, June 6, 2018 -- Moosonee and Crystal Fashion, a pair of harness racing 3-year-old trotters with lofty aspirations, took a step in the right direction Wednesday at The Meadows when they captured divisions of the $110,260 Currier & Ives.

Moosonee was in the pocket stalking the leader, Patent Leather, when Donatover moved on the outside into the final turn and appeared poised to pass them both. But Donatover broke stride, giving Moosonee the racing room he needed. He moved wide for Aaron Merriman and downed Patent Leather by a length in 1:53.4, a career best and just two ticks off the stake record. Rich And Miserable rallied for show.

"He's come back good this year, he's matured," said Chris Beaver, who trains the homebred Explosive Matter -Lady Andover gelding for Winterbeary Farm. "I was able to take the hopples off this year, but I don't think it made any difference. We send all our horses to Florida, and they work on sand all winter. He's a big, growthy horse, and I think that helped him. He put on weight and muscle."

Beaver said Moosonee, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $128,443, would be pointed to the Pennsylvania All Stars and Earl Beal Memorial at Pocono.

"He's staked well, and I'm aiming him for big races, if he keeps showing us that's what he is," Beaver added.

Crystal Fashion and Tim Tetrick found themselves sitting third after a sluggish 59.3 half cut out by I Know My Rights. But his trainer, Jim Campbell, said the Cantab Hall -Window Willow gelding had the field right where he wanted it.

"He doesn't mind first over," Campbell said. "He's a big, good-gaited colt, and he's gone some of his best races first over."

Crystal Fashion wore down I Know My Rights and held off the closing Scirocco Rob by 1/2 length in 1:56.2, with Meadowbranch Ricky third. Fashion Farms campaigns the winner, who vaulted over $200,000 in career earnings.

Campbell indicated Crystal Fashion also would be pointed to the PA All Stars and the Earl Beal but that he has another date in mind.

"Like a whole bunch of other people, we're thinking about the first Saturday in August," he said. "He has speed, he's good gaited -- so far, so good."

Mike Wilder collected three wins on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when Foiled Again, the richest Standardbred ever now in his final year of racing, tries for career win 100. First post for the special Belmont Day card is 11:25 AM.

