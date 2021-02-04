Moran now harnessing his calling

David Moran and owner Kevin Gordon hoping to continue their big race success at the Hunter Cup on Saturday night

He might be harness racing's hot property now, but Shepparton horseman David Moran took a little while to find his niche.

The 33-year-old trainer-driver's rise to prominence alongside champion pacer Lochinvar Art would perhaps suggest a talent that was nurtured from birth.

But conversely, Moran spent stints as a shearer and an explosives worker before a life-changing decision to turn to full time harness racing.

"I didn't have any family history at all in the sport, but I did get introduced into it when I was 13. But a few years later I went off doing other things," Moran said.

"Like most young kids I didn't know what job I really wanted to do. My dad Nick is a diesel mechanic and at one stage I thought that would be okay, but then changed my mind."

He might have turned his back on the mechanics game, but you can bet Moran will have his champion pacer Lochinvar Art "tuned to the minute" for his next assignment-Saturday night's $500,000 Group One Del-Re National A.G. Hunter Cup at Melton.

"His trackwork has been really good. And I've actually been swimming him a lot more. It just keeps him off his legs a little and it's something different," he said.

A winner of six Group One races and $1,083,456 in stakemoney, Lochinvar Art ( Modern Art -Ponder In Paris ( Ponder ) goes into the Hunter Cup as a short-priced favorite. His form has been scintillating in recent weeks with victories in the 4yo VicBred final at Melton; the Shepparton Gold Cup and the Petstock Ballarat Cup.

Moran and "Artie" have drawn barrier nine, two off the inside of the back row, in the pinnacle event to Victoria's TAB Summer of Glory.

“Artie” in motion: Lochinvar Art and David Moran (Stu McCormick Photo)

"I haven't made too many race plans. You really have to see how things unfold, but obviously I'd love to settle in front of my main dangers, including King Of Swing," he said.

"It's surreal to think that here I am competing with people like Luke McCarthy and Anthony Butt and some of the other great drivers. When you are young and starting out, you don't imagine for a minute that you will ever be up against them, let alone beating them."

But now, there is an air of confidence around the way Moran drives Lochinvar Art and he's earnt respect from his peers.

"I'm feeling fairly relaxed and looking forward to the next four or five weeks with the really big races coming along. They are the benchmarks. Lochinvar Art is spot on and seems to be getting better and better," Moran said.

The talented horseman was introduced to harness racing through his friendship with school mate David Aiken junior, whose father David Snr is one of the leading trainers-drivers in our country.

"We lived nearby, and I ended up working on-and-off for the Aiken stable for ages. David Jnr isn't involved in the sport now, but he still lends a hand at the family farm when he's needed," Moran said.

"After school finished, I tried some other things. I took off shearing for more than 12 months at one point. I didn't mind that and was taught by one of the best in the district in 'Spud' Sidebottom," he said.

"Then later I got a job with an explosives company. We basically blew rock out of open cut mines. There was a lot of travelling and we could only transport the explosives at certain times so we worked big hours."

Moran then took the decision to return to harness racing on a full-time basis, initially as a driver. He was Victoria's leading concession reinsman for a number of seasons.

"They were great times and two of the toughest junior drivers were Ellen Tormey and Glen Craven, who have both gone on to carve out great careers," he said.

Nine years ago, Moran made the Shepparton Harness Racing Club complex his base, preparing half a dozen horses.

Moran's fortuitous association with Lake Macquarie businessman and owner Kevin Gordon began in 2014 and it's a relationship clearly based on mutual respect.

Gordon, who had a long history in greyhounds, as well as interests in harness racing, said he first met Moran when he approached the young trainer about placing his former Kiwi pacer Smo.

"I had the horse with Sydney trainer John Binskin who won a few with him. When the horse developed a few problems, John suggested he may find his form again in country Victoria - he suggested that I get in touch with David," Gordon said.

"David did the job and Smo won six races over the next 18 months before I then sold him over to the west."

The passion and excitement of Gordon, and the skill and humility of Moran have gradually come to notice since a day in 2017 when, as has been well-documented, Moran selected Lochinvar Art for Gordon at a ready to run.

An impressive two-year-old colt, purchased for $29,000, Lochinvar Art has proved to be the bargain we all dream about-with his record standing at 49 starts for 27 wins, 14 runners-up cheques and five third placings.

The fresh energy of an emerging team just "enjoying the ride" to the top with their superstar has captured the imagination of not only harness racing followers, but Moran and Gordon are just taking things "one step at a time".

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura