Moran vows to fly Victoria flag in Cup

David Moran’s confident his stable star can keep taking punches and still be standing when it comes time to put the polish on a Pryde’s EasiFeed Victoria Cup win.

The trainer-driver of race favourite Lochinvar Art will have to overcome a five-horse front from Craig Cross’s powerful New South Wales stable if he’s to hold aloft the Group 1 crown tonight, a challenge he welcomes.

“It’s great to be in the Vic Cup, but to also have the favourite,” Moran said. “Hopefully we can fly the flag for Victoria.”

Lochinvar Art, who in January smashed the Tabcorp Park Melton track record in running 1:48.6, will start from gate four, with a barrier advantage over his lead rivals but vulnerable to attacks from all sides.

All of Cross’s five entrants are drawn on the front row, with lightly raced speed machine Balraj to start from gate one, reigning champion Bling It On gate three and then Alta Orlando (gate five), Cash N Flow (gate six) and A. G. Hunter Cup and Miracle Mile champ King Of Swing (gate seven) on Lochinvar Art’s outside.

“I think the biggest concern for me is to hold King Of Swing wide and Cash N Flow. Once I get them wide I can make my own mind up,” Moran said.

“Cash N Flow is the main concern, he’s one of the fastest off the gate, but I’m still reasonably confident.

“If they work (Cash N Flow) off the gate, more than likely he can’t win and it might put Balraj three pegs. And if I’m outside Cash N Flow there will be no breeze for King Of Swing. If they want to park me with Balraj, that’s fine, (Lochinvar Art) loves a dog fight.”

It’s a long list of what ifs and gives an insight into the split-second decisions Moran will have to make in the heat of the moment tonight, as well as the unique chess-like movements that make the trots a riveting sport.

While gaining the early lead is prized, the harder the front runners go the more they open the gate for the swooping second line.

“It’s going to be a great race, there is so much speed off the front row, the back row will have horses charging to get into it. There’s not a bad draw,” Moran said.

“I am really happy with (Lochinvar Art). If we can find the top easy enough and handle the mid-race pressure, and I don’t imagine there will be a heap, then he will certainly be hard to beat.”