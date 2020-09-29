More gold for Pemberton

MILTON, SEPT. 28, 2020 – A rain-soaked harness racing surface did not prevent Pemberton from employing his trademark finishing kick to capture the sole $158,000 three-year-old trotting colt Gold Series division at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Monday, Sept. 28.

Starting from Post 10, Pemberton and regular reinsman Trevor Henry got away sixth, tucked in behind fan favourite HP Royal Theo, as Hot Wheelz led the way to a :27.4 quarter. Driver Louis-Philippe Roy tipped HP Royal Theo into the outer lane heading for the :57.2 half and Henry kept Pemberton on his heels through the 1:26 three-quarters as the pair advanced on the pacesetter. In the stretch Henry asked Pemberton for a bigger gear and the gelding kicked home for a one and one-half length victory in 1:54.2, over a surface rated one second slower than normal. HP Royal Theo finished second and pocket-sitter Threefiftytwo was another length back in third.

“It went great. I got a really good trip, second over behind Louis’ horse. It couldn’t have worked out better actually,” said Henry. “It’s tough from the 10-hole. You don’t want to get trapped on the rail so you’ve got to let somebody in, hopefully it’s a good horse, and it was tonight. He’s a nice colt too that HP Royal Theo, I was happy to follow him.”

Henry drives Pemberton for trainer Paul Walker and owner/breeders Brenda Walker of Owen Sound and Christine Walker of Tara, ON. Monday’s victory was the gelding’s second in Gold Series action and his sixth in eight lifetime starts. Unraced at two, the son of Wheeling N Dealin made his debut at Georgian Downs on June 6, finishing fourth, and then reeled off four straight wins, including his first Gold victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park on July 21. Pemberton finished third in the Aug. 19 Gold leg at Grand River Raceway and then kicked off what is now a two race win streak with a victory in overnight action at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Sept. 7.

“I don’t know whether he’s changed a whole lot,” said Henry of the trotter’s development over the past four months. “I don’t know how fast he can go, but he’s by far the nicest horse I’ve ever drove, such a professional, well-mannered, he beats them a lot of times just on his manners and his late kick for home. He’s such a nice horse to drive, he does nothing wrong.”

Monday’s win boosted Pemberton’s earnings to $186,284 and put him third in the three-year-old trotting colt standings with 112 points. The colts will wrap up their Gold Series regular season on Thursday, Oct. 8 at Woodbine Mohawk Park and then the top 10 point earners will compete over the Milton oval in the $250,000 Super Final on Oct. 17.

Complete results from Monday’s program are available at Woodbine Mohawk Park Results. Gold Series point standings can be found on the Ontario Sires Stakes Leaderboard.

