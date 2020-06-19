Day At The Track

More drug arrests & further indictments coming!

04:00 AM 19 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness Racing Alumni Show
Harness Racing Alumni Show

The Coalition for Horse Racing Integrity founder and top DC Lobbyist Shawn Smeallie is this weeks special guest on the Harness Racing Alumni Show.

One of the Alumni's best shows ever....

Shawn Smeallie gives the "inside scoop" on the continuing FBI investigation.

He says that soon there will be more racing industry drug arrests and indictments....

Discussed in detail is the HorseRacing Integrity Act and what we must do to save Harness Racing....

Also discussed is how USADA's Travis Tygart "nailed" Lance Armstrong.

It's a captivating broadcast .... don't miss it....!!!

Listen to "Harness Racing Alumni Show Shawn Smeallie 6 17 20" on Spreaker.

 
Harness Racing Alumni Show Shawn Smeallie 6 17 20

Well, it looks like more racing industry drug arrests and further indictments may be coming...!!! This week's spec...

 
 

 


 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sire Stakes 2020 County Fair Series
19-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
My Pal Joe scores impressively
19-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Dave Little's Road to the Meadowlands Pace
19-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Hambletonian eligible events
19-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Shartin N devastates field in a snappy 1:51
19-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
Gigantic 18-race programs this weekend
19-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
More drug arrests & further indictments coming!
19-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News