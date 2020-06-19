More drug arrests & further indictments coming!

The Coalition for Horse Racing Integrity founder and top DC Lobbyist Shawn Smeallie is this weeks special guest on the Harness Racing Alumni Show.

One of the Alumni's best shows ever....

Shawn Smeallie gives the "inside scoop" on the continuing FBI investigation.

He says that soon there will be more racing industry drug arrests and indictments....

Discussed in detail is the HorseRacing Integrity Act and what we must do to save Harness Racing....

Also discussed is how USADA's Travis Tygart "nailed" Lance Armstrong.

It's a captivating broadcast .... don't miss it....!!!

Listen to "Harness Racing Alumni Show Shawn Smeallie 6 17 20" on Spreaker.