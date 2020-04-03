Jeff's interview begins five minutes into the harness racing show after the Standardbred Retirement Foundations message.

Meadowlands owner Jeff Gural and the Harness Racing Alumni Show hosts discuss the recent FBI indictments and the 5 Stones investigation that led to the indictments.

We also talk about the extensive PRISON TIME and large fines that are appropriate for the 'chemist' race horse trainers and veterinarian drug lords.

And STAY TUNED because MORE INDICTMENTS ARE FORTHCOMING.

Don't miss this captivating broadcast....!!!

Harness Racing Alumni Show Jeff Gural 4 2 20