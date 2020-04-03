Day At The Track

04:53 AM 03 Apr 2020 NZDT
Jeff's interview begins five minutes into the harness racing show after the Standardbred Retirement Foundations message.

Meadowlands owner Jeff Gural and the Harness Racing Alumni Show hosts discuss the recent FBI indictments and the 5 Stones investigation that led to the indictments. 

We also talk about the extensive PRISON TIME and large fines that are appropriate for the 'chemist' race horse trainers and veterinarian drug lords.

And STAY TUNED because MORE INDICTMENTS ARE FORTHCOMING.

Don't miss this captivating broadcast....!!!

Harness Racing Alumni Show Jeff Gural 4 2 20

 

 
