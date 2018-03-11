Day At The Track

Moreau surpasses $50 million

08:31 PM 10 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Richard Moreau, Harness Racing
Richard Moreau surpasses $50 million in career earnings
New Image Media Photo

TORONTO, March 9, 2018 - Just a month after capturing his fifth consecutive O'Brien Award, harness racing trainer Richard Moreau reached an impressive career milestone on Friday night at Woodbine Racetrack.

Moreau, 53, entered Friday's card just $10,120 shy of $50 million in career earnings with five students set to compete.

Nine-year-old pacing mare Barockey started the night off in style for Team Moreau with a victory in the $18,000 third-race to pull Moreau to within $1,120 of the milestone.

After the next two Moreau trainees missed earning a cheque, seven-year-old pacing mare Bad Night Mare earned $1,440 with a fourth-place finish in the $18,000 ninth-race to push her conditioner over the career milestone.

Five-year-old pacing mare Every Time was the final Moreau trainee to compete Friday and she earned $800 with a fourth-place finish to start the march towards $100 million.

Moreau's stable has earned over $2 million in eight consecutive seasons, while also topping $1 million in every year since 2000. The Puslinch, Ontario resident has also led all Woodbine Circuit trainers in wins in each of the last three seasons.

The five-time O'Brien Award winner has topped 200 wins in seven of the last eight seasons. Moreau's career-best season for wins and earnings came in 2012 when his trainees posted 344 wins and earned $3.6 million.

The Moreau barn has been as consistent as any operation in the sport and to no surprise the trend has continued in 2018. Woodbine's leading trainer has seen his students accumulate more than $800,000 in earnings in just over two months of racing.

Woodbine Entertainment would like to congratulate Richard Moreau on surpassing $50 million in career earnings.

Mark McKelvie

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Oh, brother - sibling rivalry on 112th ballot
11-Mar-2018 04:03 AM NZDT
Open Pacers headline Meadowlands card
11-Mar-2018 02:03 AM NZDT
Stakes payments due
10-Mar-2018 20:03 PM NZDT
Rockin Racer is razor sharp at Miami Valley
10-Mar-2018 19:03 PM NZDT
Julie Miller trainee in feature victory
10-Mar-2018 19:03 PM NZDT
Betabcool N overcomes outside post
10-Mar-2018 18:03 PM NZDT
Carobbean Pacetry takes out $40,000 Open
10-Mar-2018 16:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News