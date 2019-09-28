Team eyes off more Queensland trips

The strong Sydney-based "Lucky Lodge" stable of KerryAnn and Robert Morris could be making more frequent trips to the north in the future.

"If we have the right team to suit the racing in Queensland we will definitely pack up and head there again," Robert said.

"Over the past few years we've just gone up there once each season, but we're now thinking we might try and do it perhaps two or three times annually. Just whenever it suits," he said.

The Menangle-based husband-and-wife team combined to win more than a dozen races during their recent Sunshine State campaign, earning well over $70,000 in just under three weeks.

"I took up a team of nine, which is a few more than we normally take. Previously it's been more like four to six," Robert said.

"We were so lucky to be based at Grant Dixon's stables at Tamborine, which is a lovely setting," he said.

"While we have probably won bigger races during our previous trips, the horses were at the top of their game and we were able to be fairly consistent in the first four. Considering we had a bit of a dry start to the new season, it was certainly enjoyable and successful."

Robert last month drove the 1300th winner of his career and was at his very best at Albion Park. In a consistent run of success, he picked up stable winning trebles and doubles and some handy driving engagements for other teams.

The campaigning team included Fat Prophet, Squire, Prophesy, Pembrooks Passion, Aztec Bromac, Stormont Star, Our Sequel and former Kiwi Cruzy Dude who won at three consecutive meetings at "the creek."

The stable sold one horse and also left a few others up there.

"When we looked at some of the events coming up over the next month, we thought it was best to leave them in Queensland," he said.

And Robert didn't waste any time in continuing his fine touch after arriving back home. He scored with six-year-old gelding I Am Serengeti (Art Major-Gotta Go Hype (Christian Cullen) at Menangle on Tuesday and stablehand Joe Moka also got into the act by scoring with Fat Prophet (American Ideal-Andaman (Sokys Atom) in the claimer. Both are trained by KerryAnn.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura