Day At The Track

Morrison takes the NZ Junior Drivers Premiership

09:04 PM 30 Jul 2020 NZST
John Morrison,Harness racing
John Morrison
Bruce Stewart photo

For the second time in as many years West Melton driver John Morrison has won the New Zealand Junior Drivers Premiership.

Going into today’s Southern Harness meeting at Ascot Park Morrison was on thirty three wins with Northern driver Dylan Ferguson.

In the EH Ball ITM Mobile Pace driving Miss Impression he came with a late run up the passing lane to snap victory by a length and a quarter from Lite Percussion, which finished wide out.

This year the junior drivers premiership has been very competitive with Ferguson, Ben Hope and Sheree Tomlinson all vying for the top slot with Morrison.

“There’s a great bunch of young drivers out there now. They all do the work and are willing to travel. I’ve been lucky because I can sneak down here and I’ve usually had a few drives. If I didn’t have that I’d probably be struggling really,” he said.

Morrison works for West Melton trainer Malcolm Shinn who trains Miss Impression and says the three year old filly is likely to return to the province in the new season for the Southland Oaks.


Miss Impression after winning for John Morrison             -Photo Bruce Stewart

He says he’s grateful to Shinn who helped start his career as a reinsman.

“Back when I was a young fella I hadn’t had many drives. I’d probably only won five races and I was lucky (that) he put me on Seaswift Joy. She kicked my driving career off because she was a pretty good horse.”

He says one of the highlights of the season was winning the Waimate Cup on Di Caprio.

“I like driving on the grass. He’s probably the best horse I’ve got to drive at the moment. That win was probably the main highlight for the season.”

Morrison has won four races on the Brian O’Meara trained pacer and says he has one more season driving as a junior.

“I’m the old fella out there. I’ve got one more season so I’m on the way out (laughter).”

Meanwhile See Ya Write capped off a great three year old season by winning the Yaldhurst Hotel Handicap Pace.


See Ya Write                            -Photo Bruce Stewart

The Sportswriter gelding owned by the Test Syndicate was superbly handled by the country’s leading reinsman Blair Orange who never left the inside running line. Orange saved ground all the way to the top of the straight before encouraging See Ya Write up the passing lane to beat Rocknroll King by a nose.

The win was the horses fourth this season from just ten starts. He has won all of his three post Covid starts at Ascot Park.

 

Bruce Stewart

