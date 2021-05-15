Day At The Track

Mostinterestingman compelling in Open upset

01:00 PM 15 May 2021 NZST
Mostinterestingman, harness racing
Mostinterestingman in earlier start
Jonathan Paredes Photo
Mostinterestingman took the first-over route to win the $37,000 harness racing Open Trot at Yonkers Raceway on Friday, and he, at 11-1, proved much of the betting public wrong as he crossed the line in front.
 
Jordan Stratton requested moderate speed from the gelding as the starting gate pulled away and slotted into third. Nows The Moment (Matt Kakaley) was parked out by the former, so he accelerated to take the lead at the quarter mile marker, which he hit in :27.2.
 
Nows The Moment got a second-quarter breather as he completed the half in :57. Mostinterestingman switched to the outside as the field of eight turned into the backstretch for the last time, and he immediately gained on the leader. He put a nose in front of Nows The Moment as they passed three-quarters in 1:25.1 and left the field behind in the stretch.
 
Mostinterestingman scored the victory in 1:55. Hill Of A Horse (Brent Holland) launched a late rally, but was three quarters of a length short in second. Smallltownthrowdown (Austin Siegelman) was third throughout. The winner paid $24.60.
 
MOSTINTERESTINGMAN REPLAY
 
 
Mostinterestingman, an eight-year-old Manofmanymissions gelding, passed the $700,000 earnings mark with the victory. He has visited the winner's circle 34 times from 158 total starts. Ricky Bucci, a resident of Campbell Hall, is the trainer and a co-owner along with Richard Solano of Coconut Creek.
 
George Brennan won three dashes for the second night in a row; he drove Mariner Seelster (1:54.1), Sports Bettor (1:53.2), and Patriarch Hanover (1:55.3) to victory on Friday.
 
Yonkers Raceway will return on Monday, May 17 with an 11-race card featuring another $37,000 Open.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
