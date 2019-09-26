Motu Premier best in Olivieri stable

Trainer Ross Olivieri has declared Motu Premier “one of, if not the, best horse” in his stable, as he prepares for his title defence of the WA Trotting Media Guild Cup (2536m) at Gloucester Park.

Motu Premier produced an eye-catching performance in his first run for almost a year in the James Brennan Memorial a fortnight ago, where he finished fifth to Our Jimmy Johnstone.

The gelding has come up with barrier four for this Friday’s $25,000 event, having scored in the same race from barrier five from last year.

The son of Bettors Delight had to settle in the breeze outside King Of Swing in that race and eventually wore the Gary Hall Snr-trained pacer in the closing stages.

Olivieri said he expected the race to set up in a similar way this year and added Motu Premier was going every bit as well.

“I decided before his first race I was going to give him two weeks to his next race,” he told RWWA Harness.

“I wish I had of had him in last week because he was that well.

“He won the race last year and sat outside of King Of Swing.

“He may have to do it again.”

Last year’s Media Guild Cup had just seven runners in the field, while this year’s event has just one additional runner.

Waylade, who ran a credible seventh in last week’s Navy Cup, has drawn barrier one for the Media Guild Cup, while the progressive Simba Bromac has drawn barrier two.

The Bucket List, Speed Man, Mister Ardee and Kiwi Legend round out the field for the feature event.

Kiwi Legend will have his first run on return to Mike Reed’s stable, having spent the past year with Reed’s son Stephen.

Despite drawing barrier eight, Reed said he wouldn’t rule out having a shot for the lead with the gelding, to be driven by his son Mark.

“The horse is going well,” he told RWWA Harness.

“He has got good gate speed, but I’ll leave it up to Mark.

“Even if we go back, he will be running on.”

Elsewhere on the program, Olivieri said he expected The Dali Express to continue his good form in the Longest Priced Winner Pace (2536m) and rated him the best of his stable’s runners on the night.

The gelding won over 2130m at Gloucester Park on September 13 and Olivieri said he would be suited back up to the 2536m.

“The 2500 won’t worry him,” he said.

“He should be very hard to beat in that race.

“Drawn one, he will lead so that’s probably our best chance.”

Friday night’s Gloucester Park meeting gets underway at 5.22.