Mr Leigh Sutton – Inquiry Conducted

HARNESS Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards conducted an inquiry on Thursday 9 August 2018 into licensed driver Mr Leigh Sutton recording an alcohol concentration in excess of 0.02% on a breath analyser at the time he presented to drive at the Bathurst harness meeting on Sunday 29 July 2018.

Mr Sutton pleaded guilty to a charge pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 250(1)(a) as follows:

AHHR 250. (1) A driver commits an offence if:-

(a) A sample taken from him is found upon analysis to contain a substance banned by Rule 251,

AHHR 251. The following substances and/or their metabolites, artifacts, and isomers are declared as banned substances in drivers when present in a urine sample (unless otherwise stated) at a concentration above the applicable cut-off level:-

(c) All diuretics (0μg/L): Probenecid: (0μg/L): Alcohol (at a concentration in excess of 0.02% on a breath analyser):

Mr Sutton’s driver’s licence was wholly suspended for a period of six months to commence from 29 July 2018, the date upon which he was stood down. Mr Sutton was also provided with an opportunity to have the suspension reduced to five months if he completed sessions with an alcohol counsellor approved by HRNSW.

Mr Sutton was informed that an application would be considered by HRNSW Stewards for him to return to trackwork two weeks prior to the end of the relevant suspension period.

In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of the following:

Mr Sutton’s first offence for such matter;

Seriousness of the offence;

The concentration of alcohol recorded being 0.095%;

Mr Sutton’s guilty plea, licence history, personal and financial subjective facts.

