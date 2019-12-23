Mr Reliable chimes in with timely win

Twelve-year-old harness racing legend Beetson is continuing to defy his age - and repaying the faith of connections who elected to give him one final chance on the track earlier this year.

The evergreen gelding was super impressive at his 200th race start, recording his 43rd win with a strong pillar-to-post display at his home track of Bathurst last week.

Beetson ( Art Major USA-Erin Jean (Classic Garry), prepared at The Lagoon by Peter Trevor-Jones, was driven by Sydney junior concession reinswoman Ashley Hart, who later made it a race-to-race double and looks destined for a bright future.

"I've had a bit of a flat spot for a while-but every time we are down and out 'Artie' comes to the rescue," Trevor-Jones said.

"I don't know how many times he can keep picking us up and out of the doldrums. Our truck broke down recently and that put a dampener on things. It's almost like the horse knows when we desperately need him to lift," he said.

Artie is nicknamed after celebrated and popular rugby league great, the late Arthur "Artie" Beetson - and the gritty and reliable pacer, thankfully, continues to do his namesake proud.

Trevor-Jones races the old marvel with friends Rod and Debbie Wenning. The trio decided early last year that the curtain had come down on Beetson as a racing proposition after a vet found a tear in a rear leg suspensory after he'd run 2nd at Goulburn.



Trainer Peter Trevor-Jones (right) and his old warrior Beetson with sponsor representatives after their win in the Boehringer Ingelheim Pace at Bathurst (Coffee Photography and Framing)

"It was a reasonably big hole and we believed that because he was then a rising 11-year-old he'd run his last race, so he went out into the paddock with some young ones," he said.

"I was quite disappointed because he'd reached 39 wins and I thought it would have been great to have got to 40.

"Anyway, sometime later I thought I'd go out into the paddock and check on him because he always suffered from greasy heel on one of his white feet. I didn't have to go far. He was up at the gate, swinging his head around madly waiting for me.

"It was like he was telling me he wasn't ready for retirement. So, I checked him over thoroughly, then rang Rod and told him I was keen to give him another chance. Rod probably thought I was crazy, but he was all for it."

It's well-documented that Beetson was soon beating all his in-form stablemates at home and then went to Bathurst trials in March this year, winning in 1.54-8 and 1.56-8. He then turned it on in his racetrack return with wins at West Wyalong, then Bankstown, before scoring one of the most memorable wins of his career in taking out the $31,000 G1 South Wagga Butchery Pacing Cup on April 21, with Cameron Hart (brother of Ashley) in the sulky.

"In between that and his most recent win, he hasn't been far away with seven or eight placings in good company," Trevor-Jones said.

"After the suspensory trouble I don't gallop him anymore in his training work, but he's certainly going well and is sound as a bell," he said.

"He loves his work and can still get up on the bit. He also doesn't mind having the occasional buck so I never go out onto the track without a tail tie.

"Mark McNamara, from Sky Racing, commented one night after Beetson ran third that "he's been running around for 25 years-but he's a 25-year-old who thinks he's a three-year-old!" - I think that sums up our old horse pretty much perfectly!"

Trevor-Jones said he and the owners would be "over the moon" if Beetson could get to 50 wins.

"It would be nice, but honestly it's lovely to just have him back racing and winning now and again," he said.

Beetson is edging his way toward stakes of $440,000 with a race record of 43 wins and 70 placings from 200 appearances.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura