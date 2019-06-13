Mr Vicktor, Our White Knight win NYSS divisions

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Mr Vicktor and Our White Knight were both patient off the starting gate but once they got rolling in their respective $58,000 (approx.) harness racing divisions of the New York Sire Stakes for the sophomore colt and gelding trotters, it was lights out for their competition.

In the opening leg, Mr Vicktor (Tyler Buter) cruised to a 2-1/4 score over Captain Krupnik in 1:57.0 while Our White Knight (Jim Morrill Jr.) took a 3/4-length nod over Powerscourt in 1:58.3.

Scoring his third straight victory in NYSS competition, Mr Vicktor ($2.40) has now won five in six tries this season.

Buter said of the impressive Mr Vicktor, "This horse is great on a half mile track. We let them go on the front end at first and when things settled down, we went. He was just perfect tonight."

Kredit Karma (Morrill Jr.) and Captain Krupnik (Kevin Cummings) battled for supremacy to the opening quarter as Mr Vicktor enjoyed the action from third. Just before hitting the opening panel, Mr Vicktor pulled and got the lead and never looked back in tripping the timer in 1:57. Captain Krupnik held on for second while Travel Winner (Trevor Henry) finished in third.

Owned by Robert Santagata, trainer Jennifer Lappe, Diamond Pride, and Joseph Lee, Mr Vicktor ( R C Royalty -Hawaiian Vicky) has now produced $142,986 in earnings this season and $152,286 lifetime.

After three consecutive second place finishes, Our White Knight finally got the photo opportunity in the second bracket.

With half of the field of six breaking behind the starting gate at the start, Our White Knight ($7.30) took advantage of their misfortunes. He was able to tuck in second as eventual third place finisher Lights Come On (Billy Davis Jr.) reached the first pole in 30.1.



Morrill Jr. and Our White Knight then took over command after that and held off the late rally of Powerscourt (Michael McGivern).

"We were fortunate with the three breakers at the start," Morrill Jr. said. "We took our time getting the lead and Our White Knight knew what to do after that. I was just a passenger."

Owned by the Zippett Racing Stable and conditioned by Edwin Gannon Jr., earned his first victory of the season in five appearances. The win moved his 2019 bankroll to $46,235 and $189,114 lifetime.

There were a pair of $15,000 events in the Excelsior A series. Xcuseme ($5.50) took the first division with a 1:58.0 clocking for John Stark Jr. while Morrill Jr. guided Jason's Camden ($2.60) to the victory in 1:58.0.

Frank Hanover ($9.00) took the first division of the $6,600 Excelsior B Series with a 1:59.4 time for Buter while Hat Trick Marleau ($3.00) turned in a gutsy performance and held on for a 1:59.0 triumph for Mike Simons.

Racing will return on Saturday night at 6 p.m. with a 10-race card slated followed by a 13-race card on Sunday afternoon beginning at 12:35 p.m. The next two Friday evenings are dark.

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway