Mr. Victor fastest winner in heats

The first harness racing heat of Sire Stakes action came in race 1, the 5 - horse field raced for a purse of $37,500.

There were 3 different leaders on the front end until the field hit the ¼ marker, with Livingonthedash the first one there in 29.2, Horns for Three got the lead at the half in 59.4, down the backside Winnerup who was fifth and last was the first to move.

At the ¾ move Winnerup was sitting on the outside of Horns For Three until the duo came out of the turn and then it was all Winnerup from there as he scored in 1:57.4.