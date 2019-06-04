Mr. Victor fastest winner in heats

On Monday afternoon June 3, the entire 9 race card was dominated by Sire Stakes for 3 Year Old Trotting Colts, 3 heats of Sire Stakes, 3 Excelsior A and 3 Excelsior B contest's
The first harness racing heat of Sire Stakes action came in race 1, the 5 - horse field raced for a purse of $37,500.
There were 3 different leaders on the front end until the field hit the ¼ marker, with Livingonthedash the first one there in 29.2, Horns for Three got the lead at the half in 59.4, down the backside Winnerup who was fifth and last was the first to move.
At the ¾ move Winnerup was sitting on the outside of Horns For Three until the duo came out of the turn and then it was all Winnerup from there as he scored in 1:57.4.
It was the third win of the season for the son of Credit Winner who is owned by Purple Haze Stable, he also picked up his second Sire Stake win of the young year. In the winner's circle after the race trainer Trainer Trond Smedshammer exclaimed "He was well in hand today, I never even pulled the ear plugs today "
Mr. Victor's (Tyler Buter) race was the most impressive performance of the afternoon, the recently sold son of RC Royalty easily dispatched a field of 6 as he scored in a wire to wire win in 1:57.1, for the fastest mile of the day.
Mr. Victor --Geri Schwarz photo
Mr. Victor notched his second Sire Stake win of the season and picked up his fourth win of the season. A large contingent of well-wishers converged on the winner's circle following the race, among them owners R. Santagata and Joe Lee.
In the final heat Lights Come On cut the mile every step of the way (29.0, 59.4, 129.0) pocket sitter Travel Winner (Tyler Buter) out finished to pace setter to score in 1:58.2. Travel Winner is by Credit Winner and trained by Nifty Norman for owner James W. Fleming of Bayfiled, ON, CA,
Travel Winner --Geri Schwarz photo
The winners in the Excelsior A contests were, Kolin 2:01.2 - Phil Fluet, Jason's Camden 1:59.4 - Jim Morrill Jr. And Another Newyorker 2:01. Jason Barlett.
Tyler Buter and Jason Bartlett each scored a driving double for the afternoon.
By: Shawn Wiles