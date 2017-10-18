Ms Amanda Coffee - Inquiry Commenced

Xylometazoline is an imidazole derivative which is designed to mimic the molecular shape of adrenaline.

Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards commenced an Inquiry today into a report received from the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory that Xylometazoline was detected in the blood sample taken from WAKE UP QUINN following its win in race 8, the PARKES FURNITURE ONE PACE (2040 metres) conducted at Parkes on Sunday 6 August 2017.

The “B” sample was confirmed by Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL) in Victoria.

Ms Amanda Coffee appeared at the Inquiry and was represented by solicitor Mr Glenn Walters. Ms Coffee provided evidence regarding her training establishment and husbandry practices. Evidence was also presented to the Inquiry by Ms Sharon Coffee and HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian Dr Martin Wainscott. Certificates of Analysis were also presented in evidence.

Ms A. Coffee pleaded guilty to a charge issued pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) 190 (1), (2) & (4) as stated:

AHRR 190. (1) A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances. (2) If a horse is presented for a race otherwise than in accordance with sub rule (1) the trainer of the horse is guilty of an offence…. (4) An offence under sub rule (2) or sub rule (3) is committed regardless of the circumstances in which the prohibited substance came to be present in or on the horse.

Following an application made on behalf of Ms A. Coffee, the Inquiry was adjourned with respect to the matter of penalty until a date to be fixed.

Acting under the provisions of Rule 195, WAKE UP QUINN was disqualified from the abovementioned race.

