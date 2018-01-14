Ms Mac N Cheese takes first Preferred 2018

TORONTO, January 12, 2018 - Richard Moreau trainees Ms Mac N Cheese and Witch Dali finished one-two in Friday evening's harness racing $30,000 Mares Preferred at Woodbine Racetrack.

Snowy and freezing conditions made traveling to Woodbine difficult on Friday and led to the scratch of more than a dozen horses, including millionaire L A Delight. The removal of the Bob McIntosh trained superstar, who had won the last two editions of the Mares Preferred, opened the door for one of five mares to find the winner's circle.

Ms Mac N Cheese, who finished second to L A Delight on December 15, went coast to coast for her 23rd career score. The now six-year-old pacing mare was sent to the front by driver Louis Philippe Roy and got things her own way through fractions of :27.4, :57.4 and 1:27.

Stablemate Witch Dali was a handful for Doug McNair, who fought to keep the winner of nearly half a million in the pocket spot until the top of the lane.

In the stretch, Witch Dali took her best shot and tried to surge by, but Ms Mac N Cheese denied that bid and held her off to win by half a length in 1:55.2. Exhilarated finished third, while Request For Parole was fourth and Buttermilk Hanover fifth.

Owned by Ratchford Stable Ns, Ms Mac N Cheese won five of 28 starts in 2017, finding her best stride in the later stages of the season. The Moreau trainee banked $112,880 last season and starts 2018 with $15,000 earned to bring her career earnings to $702,992.

The public was behind Ms Mac N Cheese in the short field, as she paid $4.60 to win.

Live racing continues Saturday night at Woodbine Racetrack. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Race 9 - Ms Mac N Cheese

1st Ms Mac N Cheese (b,m,6 - Badlands Hanover-Mr Delis Filly-Artiscape) 2nd Witch Dali (br,m,7 - Dali-Whitesand Gem-Blissfull Hall) 3rd Exhilarated (b,m,7 - Mach Three-Animated Art-Artsplace)

Race 1 - Every Time

1st Every Time (b,m,5 - Camystic-Eternal Optimism-Artsplace)

2nd Larjon Lachlan (b,m,6 - Artistic Fella-Alerts Big Girl-Albert Albert)

3rd Sodwana Bay (br,m,5 - No Pan Intended-Paradise Cove-No Nukes)

Race 2 - Summit City Nate

1st Summit City Nate (b,g,6 - Justice Hall-Even Dozen-Program Speed)

2nd Natural Kemp (blk,g,6 - Muscles Yankee-Impressive Kemp-Credit Winner)

3rd Amityville Lindy (b,g,6 - Deweycheatumnhowe-Possessed By Lindy-Self Possessed)

Race 3 - Mego Moss

1st Mego Moss (b,g,9 - Amigo Hall-Taras Terror-Brisco Hanover)

2nd Class Me Nice (b,g,7 - Angus Hall-Please Be Nice-Self Possessed)

3rd Lexus Rocky (b,g,7 - Amigo Hall-Conway Connie-Conway Hall)

Race 4 - Rubis Prescott

1st Rubis Prescott (b,m,8 - Mach Three-Reunion-Cams Card Shark) 2nd Art Angel Baby (b,m,5 - Sagebrush-Sandys Art Angel-Artsplace) 3rd Lights Go Out (b,m,8 - Western Ideal-Lola-Artsplace)

Race 5 - Warrawee Shipshape

1st Warrawee Shipshape (b,g,4 - Muscle Mass-U Can Cruise-Malabar Man) 2nd Muscle Ave (b,g,5 - Muscle Mass-Third Avenue-Ken Warkentin) 3rd Justasmalltowngirl (b,m,9 - Kadabra-Armbro Exuberant-Angus Hall)

Race 6 - Emma Ivy

1st Emma Ivy (b,m,4 - Jennas Beach Boy-Empty Promises-Electric Yankee) 2nd Ok Jewel (b,m,4 - Mach Three-Whitesand Jewel-Artiscape) 3rd Reys N A Rocket (b,m,4 - Mattarocket-Allamerican Orchid-Camluck)

Race 7 - Buzz

1st Buzz (b,g,6 - Kadabra-Annie Hall-Like A Prayer) 2nd Its Huw You Know (b,g,6 - Holiday Road-Lukes Elvira-American Winner) 3rd Meadowbranch Memo (b,g,5 - Explosive Matter-Wen Mars Memo-Carry The Message)

Race 8 - Call It Courage

1st Call It Courage (b,m,8 - Mach Three-Tymal Princess-Grinfromeartoear) 2nd V String (b,m,4 - Somebeachsomewhere-Thong-Western Hanover) 3rd On The Minute Mark (b,m,5 - Rambaran-Nina Seelster-Camluck)

Race 10 - Jens Credit

1st Jens Credit (b,m,5 - Up The Credit-Armbro Vertical-Presidential Ball) 2nd Docs Sausalito (br,m,5 - Art Colony-Docs Lioness-Cams Eclipse) 3rd E R Rhonda (b,m,7 - Moon Beam-Cinnamon Punch-Pilgrims Punch)

Mark McKelvie