Day At The Track

Ms Mac N Cheese takes first Preferred 2018

06:26 PM 13 Jan 2018 NZDT
Ms Mac N Cheese, harness racing
Ms Mac N Cheese
New Image Media Photo

TORONTO, January 12, 2018 - Richard Moreau trainees Ms Mac N Cheese and Witch Dali finished one-two in Friday evening's harness racing $30,000 Mares Preferred at Woodbine Racetrack.

Snowy and freezing conditions made traveling to Woodbine difficult on Friday and led to the scratch of more than a dozen horses, including millionaire L A Delight. The removal of the Bob McIntosh trained superstar, who had won the last two editions of the Mares Preferred, opened the door for one of five mares to find the winner's circle.

Ms Mac N Cheese, who finished second to L A Delight on December 15, went coast to coast for her 23rd career score. The now six-year-old pacing mare was sent to the front by driver Louis Philippe Roy and got things her own way through fractions of :27.4, :57.4 and 1:27.

Stablemate Witch Dali was a handful for Doug McNair, who fought to keep the winner of nearly half a million in the pocket spot until the top of the lane.

In the stretch, Witch Dali took her best shot and tried to surge by, but Ms Mac N Cheese denied that bid and held her off to win by half a length in 1:55.2. Exhilarated finished third, while Request For Parole was fourth and Buttermilk Hanover fifth.

Owned by Ratchford Stable Ns, Ms Mac N Cheese won five of 28 starts in 2017, finding her best stride in the later stages of the season. The Moreau trainee banked $112,880 last season and starts 2018 with $15,000 earned to bring her career earnings to $702,992.

The public was behind Ms Mac N Cheese in the short field, as she paid $4.60 to win.

Live racing continues Saturday night at Woodbine Racetrack. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Race 9 - Ms Mac N Cheese

1st  Ms Mac N Cheese     (b,m,6 - Badlands Hanover-Mr Delis Filly-Artiscape)
                        
2nd  Witch Dali          (br,m,7 - Dali-Whitesand Gem-Blissfull Hall)
                         
3rd  Exhilarated         (b,m,7 - Mach Three-Animated Art-Artsplace)
                        
Race 1 - Every Time


1st  Every Time          (b,m,5 - Camystic-Eternal Optimism-Artsplace)
2nd  Larjon Lachlan      (b,m,6 - Artistic Fella-Alerts Big Girl-Albert Albert)
3rd  Sodwana Bay         (br,m,5 - No Pan Intended-Paradise Cove-No Nukes)

Race 2 - Summit City Nate

1st  Summit City Nate    (b,g,6 - Justice Hall-Even Dozen-Program Speed)
2nd  Natural Kemp        (blk,g,6 - Muscles Yankee-Impressive Kemp-Credit Winner)
3rd  Amityville Lindy    (b,g,6 - Deweycheatumnhowe-Possessed By Lindy-Self Possessed)

Race 3 - Mego Moss

1st  Mego Moss           (b,g,9 - Amigo Hall-Taras Terror-Brisco Hanover)
2nd  Class Me Nice       (b,g,7 - Angus Hall-Please Be Nice-Self Possessed)
3rd  Lexus Rocky         (b,g,7 - Amigo Hall-Conway Connie-Conway Hall)

Race 4 - Rubis Prescott 

1st  Rubis Prescott      (b,m,8 - Mach Three-Reunion-Cams Card Shark)
                        
2nd  Art Angel Baby      (b,m,5 - Sagebrush-Sandys Art Angel-Artsplace)
                         
3rd  Lights Go Out       (b,m,8 - Western Ideal-Lola-Artsplace)

Race 5 - Warrawee Shipshape

1st  Warrawee Shipshape  (b,g,4 - Muscle Mass-U Can Cruise-Malabar Man)
                         
2nd  Muscle Ave          (b,g,5 - Muscle Mass-Third Avenue-Ken Warkentin)
                         
3rd  Justasmalltowngirl  (b,m,9 - Kadabra-Armbro Exuberant-Angus Hall)

Race 6 - Emma Ivy

1st  Emma Ivy            (b,m,4 - Jennas Beach Boy-Empty Promises-Electric Yankee)
                         
2nd  Ok Jewel            (b,m,4 - Mach Three-Whitesand Jewel-Artiscape)
                         
3rd  Reys N A Rocket     (b,m,4 - Mattarocket-Allamerican Orchid-Camluck)

Race 7 - Buzz

1st  Buzz                (b,g,6 - Kadabra-Annie Hall-Like A Prayer)
                         
2nd  Its Huw You Know    (b,g,6 - Holiday Road-Lukes Elvira-American Winner)
                         
3rd  Meadowbranch Memo   (b,g,5 - Explosive Matter-Wen Mars Memo-Carry The Message)

Race 8 - Call It Courage

1st  Call It Courage     (b,m,8 - Mach Three-Tymal Princess-Grinfromeartoear)
                        
2nd  V String            (b,m,4 - Somebeachsomewhere-Thong-Western Hanover)
                         
3rd  On The Minute Mark  (b,m,5 - Rambaran-Nina Seelster-Camluck)

Race 10 - Jens Credit

1st  Jens Credit         (b,m,5 - Up The Credit-Armbro Vertical-Presidential Ball)
                         
2nd  Docs Sausalito      (br,m,5 - Art Colony-Docs Lioness-Cams Eclipse)
                         
3rd  E R Rhonda          (b,m,7 - Moon Beam-Cinnamon Punch-Pilgrims Punch)

Mark McKelvie

 
 
 
 
Western Hill targets Yonkers Open for Harris
14-Jan-2018 04:01 AM NZDT
Bettors, Brett Miller big winners
13-Jan-2018 19:01 PM NZDT
Sally Fletcher A takes $40,000 Open
13-Jan-2018 19:01 PM NZDT
Dover Downs Extra -#7 1/12/18
13-Jan-2018 11:01 AM NZDT
Two seats up for grabs in Handicapping qualifier
13-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Awards dinner honoring 2017 standouts
13-Jan-2018 04:01 AM NZDT
Bartlett, Brennan discuss drives
13-Jan-2018 03:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Includes Video
