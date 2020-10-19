Mullinax rewrites track and stake records

Plainville, MA --- The third harness racing leg of the Massachusetts Sire Stakes for 2-year-olds of both gaits and genders was held at Plainridge Park on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 17) with $113,750 in purses up for grabs.

In the first of two divisions of 2-year-old male pacers, Mullinax ( American Ideal -Up Front Kellie Jo) made his presence known while winning in a big way.

Mullinax (Scott Zeron) got away third as the undefeated Call Me Maverick (Mike Stevenson) set fractions of :27.3, :57.3 and 1:26.1 with the field in single file behind. Entering the far turn, Maui (Shawn Gray) pulled from second and took his best shot at the leader as they headed into the stretch, but it was Mullinax who tipped three-high around both and paced furiously to the wire to win by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:53.4.

The winning time was a new track and stake record for a 2-year-old pacing gelding.

It was the fifth win of the year for Mullinax ($4.00) who is owned by William Varney and trained by Mark Ford. Ed Mullinax and Mark Ford bred the winner.

The second set of first-year side-wheelers saw Beantown Bruschi ( Dragon Again -Wondrous Grace) overcome a late miscue to take the win.

Beantown Bruschi (Mitchell Cushing) also sat third while Edelman (Ron Cushing) played hardball with post time favorite Dancing Lew (Bruce Ranger) to the quarter in :27.1. Dancing Lew took that trip to the half where he pulled and brought Beantown Bruschi (Mitchell Cushing) and Bumpah Stickah (Jim Hardy) with him. Rounding the far turn they fanned three across when Beantown Bruschi made a break, appearing to leave Dancing Lew and Bumpah Stickah to decide the winner. But Cushing gathered Beantown Bruschi together and steadied him down the stretch where he caught the leaders at the line in 1:54.3, which was a new lifetime mark.

It was two wins in a row for Beantown Bruschi ($10.60), owner/breeder Michael Goldberg Racing and trainer Jeff Lieberman.

The 2-year-old colt and gelding trot was basically a walk-over by Incommunicado ( Chapter Seven -Gran Cavalla) after three horses broke by the quarter.

Incommunicado (Scott Zeron) trotted on the point with a loose lead to the half in :58.2 and three-quarters in 1:28.1 while Tbtwelve (Steve Smith) and In The Cards (Nick Graffam) tried to stay close. But when they turned for home Incommunicado had opened up a three length lead and bolted to an eventual 8-1/4 length victory in 1:57.3.

The win was the second straight in the MASS for Incommunicado ($2.80) and owners Knutsson Trotting, Little E, Arthur Geiger and David Stolz. The Moni Maker Stable bred Incommunicado who was an $80,000 yearling purchase at the Lexington Selected Sale in 2019.

The first-year pacing fillies were up next and So Amazing (So Surreal-Teddy Ballgirl) was in complete control while putting on a dominating show.

After taking the lead immediately off the gate, So amazing (Bruce Ranger) maintained a quick pace while working through challenges from Ideally Sweet (Steve Smith) to the half, Purameri (Nick Graffam) at the three-quarters and then holding off deep stretch challenges from trippers Rightfully Mine (Scott Zeron) and Suzie Blue Chip (Shawn Gray) to win by a 3/4 of a length in 1:53.1.

So Amazing ($20.80) scored her first MASS win along with a new lifetime mark for owners/breeders Nancy and Domenic Longobardi and trainer George Ducharme.

Lastly the freshman filly trotters took the track and Royal Envy (RC Royalty-Temper Of Will) scored off a late closing kick.

Me Too Baby (Matty Athearn) went to the front while Moni For Lindy (Scott Zeron) followed in second as they rounded the first turn. At the three-eighths pole, Royal Envy (Shawn Gray) pulled and advanced only to third, where he hung for most of the next half mile. As the trotters approached the three-quarters, Moni For Lindy tipped out and took the lead from Me Too Baby while Royal Envy was still floating on the rim about four lengths behind. When they hit the stretch Moni For Lindy looked like she was home, but Royal Envy finally found his footing and trotted up a storm to the wire, beating Moni for Lindy by 1/2 length in 1:58.

Royal Envy ($4.80) scored his third straight MASS win for owners/breeders Al Ross and Ray Campbell Jr. George Ducharme also trains this filly.

Live racing at Plainridge Park featuring the third leg of the 3-year-old Massachusetts Sire Stakes will convene on Monday (Oct. 19) at 2 p.m. The $720,000 (est.) MASS finals will be held on Monday (Oct. 26) at The Ridge with post time for the first race also at 2 p.m.