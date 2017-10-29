Multiple positives from staging ADC in Tasmania

Semowillrev (Chris Alford) wins the last of eight heats of the Australian Driving Championship in Hobart

Chris Geary is clearly one of the nation's shining lights in harness racing

There were multiple positive outcomes from Saturday night's 2017 Yabby Dam harness racing Australian Drivers Championship that attracted a big crowd to Luxbet Park Hobart.

The ADC series consisted of two drivers from each of the six states and this year it comprised a brilliant blend of youth and experience with the oldest West Australian Chris Lewis aged 62 and the youngest 18-year-old Ellen Rixon from NSW with her teammate Chris Geary only a year older.

The quality of drivers in each of the races that formed the eight heats of the championship series encouraged great turnover on all wagering outlets around the nation.

The Tasmanian Pacing Club and Tasracing worked closely to ensure the event was run without a hitch which was another significant positive sign that clubs and the controlling body can work as one in the best interest of the industry.

Having such talented drivers engaged aboard local stock also exposed the equine talent that exists in Tasmania's standardbred ranks.

The performance of Jaks Teller to win a C2-C3 event with Queenslander Mathew Neilson in the sulky was exceptional.

The Juanita McKenzie-trained four-year-old gave his rivals a pacing lesson as he stormed to the front with over a lap to go and when Neilson released the reins turning for home the gelded son of WashingtonVC sped clear and went on to score by 23 metres from handy mare Courageous Katee.

Jaks Teller covered the 2090 metres in 2m.34.31s for a mile rate of 1.58.82 and he ran his last 800 metres in 56.45 which is an amazing time for a restricted class horse.

The gelding was having only his seventh start so to be running those times as such an inexperience pacer suggests his prominent owners Barry Cooper and Jamie Cockshutt have another potential star on their hands.

It took Neilson's expertise to expose that and that's in no way casting aspersions on the horse's regular driver.

Jaks Teller was asked to deliver by Neilson in a way he has never been asked before so now the owners are aware of the gelding's capabilities before throwing him in at the deep end.

Victorian Chris Alford emerged the winner of the championship and by a clear margin in the end and it was his handling of the Craig Hayes-trained Semowillrev in the last heat that clinched the series.

Semowillrev was resuming from a spell and was aiming to keep his unbeaten record in tact at only his third start.

The Sportswriter three-year-old drew the inside of the second line that is usually considered a very awkward draw for a free-running horses like Semowillrev.

But after travelling 500 metres Alford had the $1.30 favourite off the rails and in search of the lead and once in front 1200 metres from home the end result was never in doubt.

Semowillrev powered home to score comfortably in what ended up being nothing more than a training workout.

While Alford won the series it was clear that teenager Geary is clearly one of the nation's shining lights in harness racing.

While he was plying his trade on the track on Saturday night he was announced as NSW leading junior driver for last season at that state's annual awards night in Sydney but given his talent it won't be long before he is taking out the overall title.

2017 Yabby Dam racing Australian Driving Championship final points tally.

86 - Chris Alford (Vic).

72 - Chris Lewis (WA).

67 - Chris Geary (NSW).

62 - Greg Sugars (Vic).

58 - Mat Neilson (Qld).

53 - Ellen Rixon (NSW), Danielle Hill (SA).

51 - Wayne Hill (SA).

48 - Ryan Warwick (WA), Gareth Rattray (Tas).

47 - Todd Rattray (Tas).

46 - Shane Graham (Qld).

Peter Staples