Munro and Ferguson combine to win trot

Two harness mates, Bronson Munro and Craig Ferguson combined to win the $15,000 Gold Chip Final for trotters at Wyndham yesterday.

Skyvalley mare Sunny Valley trained by Munro and driven by Ferguson caused a minor upset when she beat Galleons Future by two and a quarter lengths.

“She went well at her last run but we thought being in the Nugget Final we were up against it. But she stepped up,” Ferguson said after the run.

He took the five year old to the lead early before handing up to Matai Jetstar. who took him to the straight and from there Ferguson was able to angle Sunny Valley into the clear.

“We got to the middle of the track at the top of the straight and when I pulled the ear plugs and asked her to go she showed speed like a pacer – changed gear and went.”

It was the mare’s first win in ten starts and the biggest of her young trainer’s short career.

“I’ve been down here a couple of weeks staying with Craig. To get a result like that with the two of us, I’m rapt. Craig and I have been great mates for a long time. $15,000 stake for a maiden is pretty good,” said Munro who’s in his second season of training.



In the birdcage --Bruce Stewart photo

Sunny Valley was bred by Lew Driver and is a product of a long line of Roydon Lodge mares. Her mother Sundon’s Sensation recorded two thirds in fifteen starts and Sunny Valley was her only foal.

“She’s a contagious tart. She’s pretty hard to deal with sometimes. Out on the track her manners are perfect and that’s a credit to Donny Ross who did a lot of education with her. He’s still got a share in her so it’ll be a great thrill for him as well.”

Local Southern Harness Board member Tom Kilkelly scored back to back wins at Wyndham yesterday.

The double was kicked off by Gotta Go Cullen six year old Lite Percussion which led all the way winning the MLT/Three Rivers Hotel Mobile Pace by three and a half lengths and running the 1609 metres in 1-56.2.



Lite Percussion --Bruce Stewart photo

He was taken to the front by driver and co-trainer Kirstin Barclay and won easily.

Consistent Major Meister won the next race for the same combination. He led early before handing up to favourite Raksjameson. Barclay waited for the passing lane then reined the three year old colt up the inside to win by a length and a half from Raksjameson.

Meanwhile four nicely bred two year olds appeared at the Winton Workouts today.



Beach Start and Brent Barclay beating Yorokobi and Tristan Larsen at the Winton Workouts – Photo Bruce Stewart

Beach Start (Net Ten EOM – Weka Lass) won the heat by a neck from Yorokobi (Bettor’s Delight – Rockin Cullen) with a neck back to Who’s My Mother (Sweet Lou – Dancing Dixie) and another neck back to Special Dream (Bettor’s Delight – Christian Dreamer).