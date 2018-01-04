Day At The Track

Muscle Hill - World's greatest trotting sire

02:54 PM 04 Jan 2018 NZDT
Lot 123 – Cheeky Babe (bay filly Muscle Hill / Factor The Odds)
Lot 127 – Triple Treat (bay colt Muscle Hill / Fear Factor)
Lot 160 - Heezadoosie (brown colt Muscle Hill / Love Ya Doosie)
Muscle Hill was purchased by Tom Pontone for $55,000 at the Harrisburg Yearling Sales in 2007. He showed great promise as a harness racing 2-year-old winning the Peter Haughton Memorial and 2008 Breeders Crown 2 Year Old Colt Trot. He went on to win $817,301 and eight of nine races and was named the United States 2-Year-Old-Colt Trotter of the Year.

In 2009 he went on to win all of his races as a 3-year-old, including the Hambletonian, the Canadian Trotting Classic, the American-National, the World Trotting Derby, the Kentucky Futurity and the Breeders Crown.

In The Hambletonian he won in 1:50.1 which was a stakes record and tied the fastest time for a trotter of any age at The Meadowlands. He won by six lengths, the largest winning margin in The Hambletonian since Mack Lobell in 1987.

At the end of 2009 he retired to stud with career prize money of $3,273,342, and having won the last 20 of the 21 races in which he competed. The $2,456,041 that he won in 2009 was a record for a single season for either a trotter or a pacer. He was voted United States Harness Horse Of The Year for 2009, the first time a trotter had won the award for an undefeated season. 

He never came close to defeat in his twenty wins which were all by a margin of at least one length.

If you had forgotten how good this horse was well we will refresh your mind with an example of what Muscle Hill did in The Hambletonian.

2009 Hambletonian Final - Muscle Hill

Now, not only was he a great race horse but Muscle Hill has leaped ahead of all his competition in the stallion ranks with an incredible once in a generation siring performance that will be hard to match for many years to come.

Just look at these facts;

His first crop of foals that hit the racetrack were 6-year-olds in 2017. They total 77 eligible to race (61 have raced) and they have earned to date a staggering $8,703,335. 18 of them have won over $100,000. Average earnings per eligible live foal is $113,030 as at the end of 2017.

They include the sensational Resolve 1:50.4 ($2,749,545) who is now retired to stud at a Fee of $7,500, the Hambletonian winner Trixton T3,1:50.3 ($988,696) now retired to stud at a Fee of $12,000 and EL Titan 1:51.2 ($726,344) now retired to stud standing at a Fee of $6,000.

His second crop of foals that hit the racetrack were 5-year-olds in 2017. They also total 77 eligible to race (54 have raced) and they have earned to date a massive $7,913,986 to the end of 2017. 20 of this crop have won over $100,000. Average earnings per eligible live foal is $102,799 as at the end of 2017.

This crop includes the triple world record holding mare Mission Brief T3, 1:50.2 ($1,657,399), Muscle Diamond 1:52.3 ($721,609) and Pasithea Face S 1:50.4f ($$591,473).

His third crop of foals that raced in 2017 were 4-year-olds. They total 80 eligible to race (65 have raced). Traditionally the third crop of any stallion is his least performing crop but with Muscle Hill he has defied the odds and it is his best performing crop to date. It has already produced four millionaires to date, Marion Marauder 1:51.2 ($2,678,708), Southwind Frank T3,1:52.1 ($2,115,999), Bar Hopping T3,1;51.4 ($1,385,293) and All The Time T3,1:52.1 ($1,026,356). This crop has an incredible average earnings per eligible live foal of $141,357.

His fourth crop of foals were 3-year-olds in 2017. They total 100 eligible to race (76 have raced). It is hard to believe that this crop produced the champion filly Ariana G T3, 1:51.3 ($1,982,422) and the champion colt What The Hill T3,1:51.4s ($1,345,999). There were 18 individual $100,000 plus winners in this crop, just 3-year-olds. As at the end of 2017 this crop had amassed $9,251,661 in earnings. They have a per eligible live foal earnings of $92,517.

His fifth crop of foals were 2-year-olds in 2017 and they total 104. Wait for it.......68 raced and 34 won including the unbeaten champion 2-year-old Filly of the Year, Manchego T2,1:52.4s ($910,348) 12 starts 12 wins.

Here are some North American statistics for Muscle Hill in 2017.

Leading Money Winning Sires - 3 Year Old Trot (2017)

                         Starters
Sire                      in 2017            Money
====                     ========            =====
MUSCLE HILL                    62       $6,218,732
CHAPTER SEVEN                  61       $2,879,952
CREDIT WINNER                  52       $2,814,367
CANTAB HALL                    74       $2,653,968
KADABRA                        51       $2,380,633
ANDOVER HALL                   35       $2,198,920
MUSCLE MASSIVE                 45       $2,111,906
DONATO HANOVER                 61       $1,805,030
MUSCLE MASS                    40       $1,798,634
ARCHANGEL                      22       $1,600,980

Leading Money Winning Sires - All ages Trot (2017)

                         Starters
Sire                      in 2017            Money
====                     ========            =====
MUSCLE HILL                   174      $12,660,237
CANTAB HALL                   283       $9,949,419
KADABRA                       203       $8,374,352
MUSCLE MASS                   197       $6,680,817
DONATO HANOVER                210       $6,407,925
CREDIT WINNER                 187       $6,014,403
SWAN FOR ALL                  134       $5,683,126
ANDOVER HALL                  162       $5,199,436
CHAPTER SEVEN                 100       $4,887,541
CRAZED                        132       $4,594,372

Top ten money earners from Muscle Hill's North American two-year-olds in 2017

MANCHEGO (f)              SECRET MAGIC            1:52.4s MOH S   $910,398
YOU KNOW YOU DO (c)       YOU WANT ME             1:54.2m M   M   $401,704
LILY STRIDE (f)           STERLING VOLO           1:55.2m LEX M   $256,867
MAXUS (c)                 GERRIS JOY              1:54m   LEX M   $173,485
NIGHT RHYTHM (c)          TAIL OF NIGHT           1:55m   LEX M    $90,620
FRONT CIRCLE (f)          SHEENA HALL           Q,1:56.1m LEX M    $80,152
VIVACIOUS ALLIE (f)       KD GIRL                 1:55f   MEA F    $73,228
MSNAUGHTYASHILL (f)       MSNAUGHTYBUTNICE        1:56s   HOP S    $70,519
QUALITY KEMP (c)          IMPRESSIVE KEMP         1:54.3m LEX M    $67,962
GARNET (c)                A PERFECT GEM           1:58.1f PCD F    $59,271

Do you need any more convincing that Muscle Hill is the greatest trotting stallion on the planet right now?

Down Under, Muscle Hill has only a handful of mares bred to date with crops of around twenty each year coming on stream from this year onwards as 2-year-olds.

These foals are starting to appear in the New Zealand and Australian yearling sales.

At this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 12th of February there are six yearlings by Muscle Hill entered, four colts and two fillies.

Breckon Farms have three Muscle Hill yearlings entered;

Cheeky Babe is the first foal from its dam who is a half-sister to the New Zealand record holder Prince Fearless 1:55 ($185,517).

Triple Treat is a half-brother to the New Zealand record holder Prince Fearless 1:55 ($185,517) and is from a Sundon mare that was 2005-06 2-year-old Trotting Filly of the Year. This pedigree is choked up with blinding speed. Sundon has always produced blind speed in his progeny and coupled with the world's hottest stallion Muscle Hill argurs well for the racing career of this yearling.

This yearling represents two of the greatest stallions in the world today, a Muscle Hill colt from a race wining Love You mare that is a half-sister to two top trotters including the champion million dollar plus earner and 9-time Group 1 winner I Can Doosit 1:55.5, 30 wins. Heezadoosie is his dams second live foal, the first one is a current 2-year-old.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

Australasian Classic - Sale of the Century

Art Major hits $170,000,000 in earnings

 

