Muscle Hill colt in bold debut at Maryborough

Champion Victorian harness racing driver Chris Alford admits he had his fingers crossed when he travelled to Maryborough on Thursday to drive exciting first-starter Kyvalley Chief.

The three-year-old colt ( Muscle Hill -Love Ya Doosie ( Love You ), raced by KPC Racing, had shown some Jekyll and Hyde tendencies at the trials – a touch unpredictable, but brilliant on his best behaviour.

“There’s no doubting his ability – when he decides to put his best foot forward, he does it effortlessly,” Alford said.

Punters sent Kyvalley Chief out as a $3 chance with the Gavin Lang-trained and driven Classy Spirit assuming favouritism at $2.10.

With several of the youngsters not bringing their best manners and breaking at the start to cause interference, HRV starter Doug Gretgrix, officiating at his final meeting after 21 years, had no option but to call the first attempt of the race a false start.

“I was a bit lucky because Kyvalley Chief was in a cranky mood. He galloped in the score-up, wouldn’t trot properly and was trying to go sideways, so I did have my hands full,” Alford said.

“Without doubt, had they gone I’d have been 200 metres behind them.

“But fortunately, in the second attempt he went up like a complete gentleman and we trotted to the lead. He went fantastic.”

Kyvalley Chief won by 19 metres from Classy Spirit, with a massive 51 metres back to Zarem in third spot with quarters of 30.8, 31.4, 29.5 and 31.3 for a rate of 2.03.

“It was annoying that he played up the first time, but thankfully he made amends time and went similar to his Bendigo trial four days earlier. He was on his best behaviour there and won in a jog and in a pretty handy time.”

Alford said Kyvalley Chief, despite having a handful of trials and heaps of education, was probably still “a big immature boy”.

“He’s certainly a work in progress, but he’s got heaps of raw ability so hopefully it will all come together for him soon.”

To watch a video replay click here.

Kyvalley Chief was bred by Breckon Farms, who have a full brother to Kyvalley Chief at this year's inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland, on the 18th of February. He is Lot 53, Doosie Do by Muscle Hill from Love Ya Doosie.

For the catalogue pedigree click here.

Doosie Do

From the race winning Love You mare Love Ya Doosie (T, 2.7.5, 2 wins, $12,375) who is a half-sister to champion trotter, 9-time Group 1 winner and 4YO Trotter of the Year, Trotter of the Year (twice), Harness Horse of the Year and Australian Trotter of the Year I Can Doosit (T, 1.55.5; 36 wins, $1,445,774,), Group 3 winner and Group 2 placed Sno's Big Boy (T, 1.58.4, 15 wins, $215,309), Heezadoo Early (T, 2.06.9, 5 wins, $46,866) and Yankeedoosie (T.3, 2.05.2, 4 wins, $43,999).

mare Love Ya Doosie (T, 2.7.5, 2 wins, $12,375) who is a half-sister to champion trotter, 9-time Group 1 winner and 4YO Trotter of the Year, Trotter of the Year (twice), Harness Horse of the Year and Australian Trotter of the Year I Can Doosit (T, 1.55.5; 36 wins, $1,445,774,), Group 3 winner and Group 2 placed Sno's Big Boy (T, 1.58.4, 15 wins, $215,309), Heezadoo Early (T, 2.06.9, 5 wins, $46,866) and Yankeedoosie (T.3, 2.05.2, 4 wins, $43,999). Second dam is the broodmare gem and dual Broodmare of the Year sheezadoosie (T, 2.04.2, 7 wins, $48,632) who is the dam of 6 foals to race, 6 winners and the granddam of the promising Forget The Price Tag (T, 2.04.9, 2700m, 2 wins & 2 placings from just 6 starts, $21,703).

From the family of Golden Blend (T, 1.55, 33 wins, $294,630), Group 2 winner Aldebaran Ay M (T, 1.58.8, 9 wins, $72,419), Group 1 placed Aldebaran Southland (T, 2.00.1, 12 wins $67,332), Breena Almahurst, Brighton Lobell, Noble Hustle, American Hustle, Hardesty, Noble Traveller etc

Kyvalley Chief was the first leg of a winning treble for master reinsman Alford at the Maryborough meeting.

He followed with victories in the 4yo and older trot with Flash Kyvalley ( Skyvalley -Cashel Dagha ( Pine Chip ) and a heat of the Empire Stallions Vicbred Platinum Country Series with Bettor Be Sorry ( Bettors Delight -Whos Sorry Now ( Western Ideal ).

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura