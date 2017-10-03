Muscle Hill colt trots to world record in Sweden

Villiam, a 3-year-old Swedish colt sired by Muscle Hill , won the Kriterium, raced over the 1-5/8th mile distance at Solvalla, Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1) in a harness racing world record of 1:55.4f (mile rate), driven by Jorma Kontio.

The Kriterium is the biggest race in Sweden for 3-year-old trotters and carried a purse for the winner of $244,000. However, in Sweden an owner can choose between a premium of $2,400, when his youngster qualifies, or double the prize money in some future big stakes races such as the Kriterium. The owner, breeder and trainer of Villiam, Timo Nurmos, forfeited the premium and therefore got twice the prize money -- $488,000. Add in a breeder’s premium of 30 percent ($146,000) and Nurmos' total winnings this Sunday was $634,000.

Nurmos also owned and trained the dam of Villiam, Gold Strike, she by Striking Sahbra . Gold Strike took a mark of 1:54f and earned $236,000. Villiam, who is named after Nurmos' grandfather, is the first foal out of Gold Strike to hit the track. Villiam has raced seven times and won six races and has one second.

The Oaks, with a purse for the winner of $171,000, was won by Candy la Marc, driven by Erik Adielsson.

Candy La Marc enjoyed a pocket trip behind the favorite Dibaba, driven by Ôrjan Kihlström, and found racing room just 100 yards before the finish line. She won the 1-5/16th mile event in 1:56.3f.

Candy la Marc was bred, raised and is trained by Lars Marcussen from Denmark, who took the premium out for Candy la Marc when she was a 2-year-old. Candy la Marc is sired by Scarlet Knight and out of Oiseau, she by Andover Hall. Oiseau was bred by Russell C. Williams and is a full sister to Clerk Magistrate , who has been at stud in Sweden.

by Karsten Bønsdorf, USTA Newsroom Senior Correspondent