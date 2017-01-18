Muscle Hill son, Merchandiser, standing in Canada

Merchandiser 3, 1:53.4, by Muscle Hill, will stand at Stonewater Farms in Ancaster, Ontario for the 2017 breeding season.

Merchandiser will stand for an introductory fee of $4,000 (CAD).

His co-owner and trainer, Greg Peck, said, “Several Ontario breeders have told me they want to breed to a son of Muscle Hill in Ontario at an affordable price. When I showed them Merchandiser, they said ‘wow.’ He has a very desired commercial pedigree, great presence and conformation at an affordable price.”

When asked to compare the son of Muscle Hill to his father (selected, trained and managed his entire racing career by Peck), he humbly responded “it’s like standing me alongside my U.S. Army ranger son. Merchandiser is the next generation. He’s bigger and stronger than his father was at the end of his three-year-old season. I am confident with those pluses he’ll be a success in Ontario.”

Jennifer Jones, proprietor of Stonewater Farms Inc., said, “We have booked mares like Pure Ivory, an Ontario Sires graduate with earnings close to $1.5 million from Hunterton Farms, as well as Torre Mozza, from the boutique Ontario trotting operation Cool Creek Farm. This is a new venture for us. I’m confident our track record in mating and managing Performance Horses will be an asset to serve the needs of Standardbred breeders. I can see the Ontario program is the best in the industry. Merchandiser foals will be race in the 2020 Ontario Sires Stakes.”

Christy Markos, co-owner and stallion manager, has extensive experience in all aspects of Standardbred breeding duties, such as collection and shipping semen of new stallions.

Merchandiser is a three-year-old son of Muscle Hill. He was bred by Brittany Farms and sold as a yearling for $100,000. His dam, Majestic Style is the youngest daughter of the prolific Keystone Profile, as well as her only daughter to foal a son of Muscle Hill. This is the immediate family of such great trotters as Passionate Glide, Muscle Massive and successful Ontario sire Muscle Mass.

For further information, please call Christy Markos at 905-462-1960.