Muscle Hustle wins Ina Scots at Mantorp

June 3, 2017 - Saturday the V75 harness racing action was at Mantorp, Sweden, headed by the Ina Scots (300,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart).

Victory was secured by 29/1 Muscle Hustle (4m Muscle Mass -Crown Laurel- Cantab Hall ) driven by trainer Robert Bergh. Bergh co-owns this one with Ecurie des Charmes. Brittany Farms bred the 1.12.3kr timed winner. 3.3/1 Policy Of Truth (4g Explosive Matter -Champagne- Supergill ) was second for Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Reijo Liljendahl, with the third spot going to 15/1 Baron Gift (4m Gift Kronos -Countesse Photo- Fast Photo ) for trainer/driver Rikard Svanstedt.

Also at Mantorp was the V75 Gold (150,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart), taken by 1.12.3kr timed and 1.9/1 favorite Carabinieri (6m Wellino Boko -Dew Princess- JR Broline ) with trainer Peter Untersteiner aboard. 9/1 Alfas da Vinci (9g Orlando Vici -Hilary Clinton- And Arifant ) was second for trainer/driver Joakim Lovgren, and third was 7/1 Anna Mix (7f Ludo de Castelle -Ires- Tenor de Baune ) with Ulf Ohlsson up for trainer Sofia Aronsson and owner Franck Leblanc. Billy Flynn, a US import, finished fourth.

Thomas H. Hicks