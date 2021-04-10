Muscle Mountain gets a Group One win

Speedy four year old trotter Muscle Mountain landed a special Group One harness racing win tonight at Addington Raceway giving his driver Ben Hope his first Group One victory when winning the Fred Shaw Memorial NZ Trotting Championship.

For Hope winning his first Group One was a dream come true,

"Unbelievable, It's what I have dreamed about my whole life, winning races and especially Group Ones," he said after the race.

"Going into the race I thought a place would be his lot against those top horses but he just proved to me he is just a winner. He just wants to win.

"All the way up the straight I thought I would get second but he just stuck his neck out and it is just a huge credit to the horse," he said.

Muscle Mountain ( Muscle Hill - Paramount Faith) beat a game Sundees Son by 3/4 of a length with 2 1/2 lengths back to Bolt For Brilliance in third.

The winners time was 3-14.6 for the 2600m mobile with a sizzling last 800m in 55.4 and 400m in 27.3 seconds.