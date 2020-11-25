Muscles For Life repeats

Pompano Beach, FL…November 23, 2020…Muscles For Life, the rugged seven year-old son of Muscle Mass , scored a repeat harness racing win at Pompano Park on Monday night, taking top honors in the $11,500 Open Handicap Trot for Wally Hennessey in 1:54.3.

Assigned the outside post seven in his talented septet, Muscles For Life was on the prowl early, taking command at the :27.4 opener and carving out subsequent panels of :56.3 and 1:25.4 before his :28.4 finale held Explosive Breakaway (Tom Jackson) at bay by a half length. The Lionking AS (Kevin Wallis) was third, followed by It’s A Herbie and Sooo Handsome.

Trained by Steve Oldford for owner Jerald Hawks, Muscle For Life earned his sixth win of the year in 15 starts to send his 2020 bankroll to $47,960. Lifetime, he has won 31 times in 90 starts, good for $338,550.

Off as the 6 to 5 favorite, Muscles For Life paid $4.40 to his multitude of backers.

The $10,000 Open II Trot went to EV’s Girl, handled by owner-trainer Joe Chindano, Jr. The four year-old daughter of Crazed led just about every step of her journey, clocking panels of :28.4, :58.2 and 1:26.2, in repelling any challenge, to report home in 1:55.4, a new lifetime mark. Boxing Gloves (Wally Hennessey) threw a punch or two on the backside but was 1/34 lengths away at the finish. Chav Hanover (Mike Micallef was next) followed by Mighty Surf and the 3 to 5 favorite, Compelling.

The win—Ev’s Girl’s 10th lifetime—pushed her career earnings to $165,556.

Also on Monday, the FSBOA sponsored Sunshine State Stakes concluded with three year-olds in the spotlight for four (non-wagering) $12,000 Finals.

Callin On Sunday, Prairie Gold Mine, Gold Star Igotdis and Hurrikanekingjames claimed the crowns in their respective divisions.

Callin On Sunday, owned and trained by George Coblentz, took command right off the wings for driver Mike Simons and was never threatened in posting a 2:00.2 win off of panels of :29.2, :59.2 and 1:29.3. The daughter of Shibboleth Hanover capturing her division for trotting fillies to keep her 2020 record unblemished at 3-for-3. Brasen Bo (John MacDonald) was next while Priaire Delight completed the order of finish for this trio.

Callin On Sunday now has banked $30,946 in her brief career measuring seven starts over two seasons.

The sophomore trot for the boys featured four geldings and Prairie Gold Mine, handled by Wally Hennessey, earned his first win of the 2020 season in seven starts with a gate-to-wire win in a lifetime best 2:00.3, eclipsing his two year-old mark by 1 1/5 seconds. The altered son of Diamond Goal took his three competitors through fractions of :30.2, 1:01 and 1:30.3, repelling a mild bid from runner-up Prairie Romeo (Corey Braden) to score by 2 ¼ lengths.

YD Dream Machine (Dave Ingraham) was third followed by Rhinestone Cowboy, who made a miscue at the third station to lose all chance.

Trained by Mike Deters, who co-owns with Laurie Poulin, Fred Morosini and John Spindler, Prairie Gold Mine vaulted his earnings to $50,868 with the win.

In the Sunshine State Stake for the pacing fillies, Gold Star Igotdis, the sharp daughter of Rock On, was perfectly mannered throughout her one mile journey and scored a wire-to-wire 1:57. Win for Corey Braden. Laurie Lee (Wally Hennessey) was second, 7 ½ lengths back, while Alil Touch Of Pink completed the order.

Trained by Maggie Audley for the Gold Star Farm, Gold Star Igotdis gave a hint in last week’s mile, pacing her last 3/4s in 1:25.2 after a miscue early and just did miss all the marbles. She was perfect throughout to send her career bankroll to $43,534.

The final Sunshine State Stake for pacing colts and geldings went to the classy Hurrikanekingjames, beautifully handled by Carl Garofalo. This son of So Surreal , trained by Rod Lorenzo for Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhen Racing and George Vierno, led every long stride in scoring the 1:55 decision off of panels of :28.4, :57.1 and 1:25.2.

Hurrikanekingjames is a perfect 3-for-3 at Pompano Park this fall with this win launching his career bankroll to $134,245.

In other action, the tote-board lit up like the Fourth-of-July fireworks as Jeff Schaefer drove Kelly Walker Stables Absolute Uncertainly to a 1:57.3 win in Florida Amateur Driving competition.

Off from the inside one post at the longest odds on the tote-board—78 to 1—the five year-old son of Muscle Mass used the rail to perfection in out-dueling one competitor as the wings folded and another half way through to draw clear. The winner paid $159.20 to win keying a 1-9 exacta payoff of $1,515.40 and a 1-9-3 trifecta bonanza of $6,714.40.

Pompano Park’s Pick-5 went unscathed on Monday night and a carry-over of nearly $8,000 has resulted in a $30,000 Guarantee for Tuesday night’s Pick-5, which begins in race one.

Post time set set for 7:20 p.m.