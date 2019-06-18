Musical Rhythm equals track record

Musical Rhythm extended his win streak to six in a row

MILTON, June 17, 2019 - Musical Rhythm extended his harness racing win streak to six in a row with a Track Record equaling mile of 1:50.4 on Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The Ben Baillargeon trained seven-year-old bested five rivals in the $34,000 Preferred Trot to match the record set by Mister Herbie in the 2012 Maple Leaf Trot.

Musical Rhythm and driver Mario Baillargeon left out from post-three and got away second behind stablemate Bautista, who cut an opening-quarter of :26.4. B Yoyo moved up from third to first in the backstretch and posted a sizzling half o :54.4.

The tempo didn't let up in the third-quarter, as Musical Rhythm rushed to the top from third and reached the third-station in 1:22.4 to carry a lead of over two-lengths in the lane.

Musical Rhythm completed his mile with a :28 final-quarter and dug in to hold off a late-push from Free Willy Hanover to win by half a length. Eleven-year-old Catch The Dream trotted the fastest final-quarter of :27.2 to finish third, while Monopoly was fourth.

The Track Record equaling performance gives Musical Rhythm six-consecutive victories and seven wins in 15 starts this season. The Baillargeon trainee is now a 36-time winner in his career.

A bankroll of $156,060 in 2019 for owners Santo & Nunzio Vena, Claude Hamel and Ben Baillargeon brings Musical Rhythm's career earnings to $837,988. He paid $2.70 to win.

Live racing continues Tuesday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.