My Field Marshal blitzes rivals in sprint feature

Star Sydney pacer My Field Marshal has stamped his claims as the one to beat for next month’s feature Cups double, following a scintillating win in the Village Kid Pace (1730m) at Gloucester Park last night.

This year’s Miracle Mile winner showed his dazzling burst of speed when the arms folded back to find the front with ease and reinsman Anthony Butt was able to control the race from there.

Butt was able to back the speed off after running a slick first quarter of 27.7, before running home in 56.3 to score by 5m.

Our Max Phactor and Runrunjimmydunn both turned in big performances in second and third respectively to enhance their claims of getting a start in both the Fremantle and WA Pacing Cups.

Mr Mojito, who was vying for favouritism for much of the week with My Field Marshal, got too far back in the run and finished last.

Trainer Tim Butt, who is also the brother of Anthony, said he was pleased to see My Field Marshal perform well at his first shot at the tight Gloucester Park circuit.

“He handled the track great, particularly at the start,” he said.

“Once you’re in the lead here over the mile, it’s pretty hard to run them down.

“It’s a different kettle of fish once you get to the staying races, but we’ve started how we wanted to.”

Butt said My Field Marshal would take plenty of improvement from the $50,000 event and said the seven-year-old would be the one to beat in both in the upcoming Group 1 races.

“He’s had a bit of a hard week,” he said.

“He had to float down to Melbourne and fly over here after running 1.50 on the Monday (December 17).

“My Field Marshal has got a great record against Tiger Tara, so we’re not too worried about him coming.

“We’re progressing well and we’re happy.”

Meanwhile, El Jacko has staked his claims to get a spot in both Pacing Cups, after he upstaged stablemate Saying Grace in the JP’s Sportsbar Pace (2130m).

Saying Grace was forced to settle in the breeze after the mishap at the start, which allowed El Jacko to sit on his back and get the perfect trail into the race.

Reinsman Nathan Turvey was able to urge El Jacko past leader Maczaffair in the closing stages and win by 5m.

It was the first leg of a double for Turvey, who teamed up with Carter Micheal later in the night.

The other feature event of the evening was the Group 3 Coulson Final for the fillies and mares, which was taken out by the Mike Reed-trained and Mark Reed-driven Our Angel Of Harlem.

The four-year-old was able to hold the front from barrier one and was never troubled from there, as she made it four wins from six starts this campaign.

The Reed’s enjoyed further success later in the program when Golden State broke through for a well-deserved win in the Follow Gloucester Park On Facebook Pace.

It was Golden State’s first start since the Golden Nugget a fortnight ago and he relished the drop back in class last night.

Stefsbest was also coming out of the Golden Nugget on December 14 and he was also able to lead all of the way from barrier one.

In the final event of the evening, Patrickthepiranha made it five wins in a row against a star-studded field of three-year-olds, including Golden Slipper winner and hot favourite Franco Edward.

Patrickthepiranha was able to get to the front from barrier four and score a comfortable victory to his stablemate Its Rock And Roll.

