My Field Marshal can join famous names

Reigning Miracle Mile champion My Field Marshal is looking to join a select group.

The fastest pacer in Australasia (1:46.9) is set to join an exclusive club by winning the Miracle Mile one year followed by the WA Pacing Cup the following year.

The members include Our Sir Vancelot (1997/98), Westburn Grant (1990/91) and Village Kid (1987/88) - three of the all-time greats with 179 combined victories and prizemoney in excess of $6.3 million.

Another great in Preux Chevalier (40 wins - $790,331) achieved the feat in reverse, he won the Miracle Mile in 1984 before winning the WA Pacing Cup in 1985.

And My Field Marshal is drawn to advantage after landing gate three for the 2936m mobile start feature.

Fresh from his commanding victory in last week’s Fremantle Cup, the Art Major entire is looking to provide master horsemen Tim and Anthony Butt another Grand Circuit triumph.

The Canterbury born brothers have won in excess of 100 Grand Circuit events, pacers and trotters combined!

Interestingly, they’re yet to strike Grand Circuit event in Perth.

Chicago Bull was the last horse to complete the Fremantle/WA Pacing Cups double (2017).

The last time a winner came outside of the state’s border was Washakie back in 2010, prepared by then Queensland based John McCarthy.

My Field Marshal is the only interstate trained runner contesting this year’s feature.

The Gr.1 $450,000 TABtouch WA Pacing Cup is the fifth leg of the 2018/19 Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit, the staying feature is steeped in history after first being staged back in 1913 when Letty Lind proved victorious.

The great race has been won by the likes of Beau Don, Radiant Oro, James Eden, Just Too Good, Don’t Retreat, Pure Steel, San Simeon, Gammalite, Preux Chevalier and Village Kid among others.

In recent times, names like Westburn Grant, Our Sir Vancelot, The Falcon Strike, Baltic Eagle, Im Themightyquinn and My Hard Copy are listed as winners.

Many of these great names listed above have won the Cup more than once.

Last year, Soho Tribeca defeated Chicago Bull in an enthralling battle but sadly, neither pacer will start this year.

Since 2002, the Hall stable have won the staying feature 11 times.

The master conditioner has triumphed with The Falcon Strike (x3), Tealsby Karita, Im Themightyquinn (x3), Hokonui Ben, My Hard Copy (x2) and Chicago Bull.

This year, the Hall stable will be represented by Runrunjimmydunn.

Team Bond, the leading stable in the state has weight in numbers and provide half the field, 6 of the 12 runners.

Greg and Skye Bond will be represented by Our Max Phactor (Dylan Egerton-Green), Galactic Star (Ryan Warwick), Vampiro (Colin Brown), Our Jimmy Johnstone (Michael Grantham), El Jacko (Aiden De Campo) and Saying Grace (Chris Lewis).

The impressive stable is chasing their maiden success in the Cup.

Astute mentor Ross Olivieri, a winner of the Cup in 1999 with Saab, is represented by last start winner Im Full Of Excuses.

Shannon Suvaljko, a winner of the Cup in 2008 with Vanlo Yorker is engaged to drive Im Full Of Excuses.

Father/son combination of Mike and Mark Reed are chasing their first win in the Cup and line-up classy mare Maczaffair who starts from the inside gate.

The last mare to win the state’s showcase event was Pyramus back in 1972 while Dainty’s Daughter won in 1970.

Emerging open class force Rocknroll Lincoln will have plenty of followers after his unlucky effort last week in the Fremantle Cup.

Prepared by brilliant young horseman Justin Prentice, Rocknroll Lincoln will be handled by champion reinsman Gary Hall Jnr.

Hall Jnr has won the Cup seven times previously.

Rugged pacer Vultan Tin starts in the Cup for the second time for trainer Phil Costello and regular driver Chris Voak.

Last year, they finished 10th.

If My Field Marshal proves successful, he gains an excellent chance of being a major player for the title of Grand Circuit champion with a number of features still to come this term back on the east coast.

Inter Dominion hero Tiger Tara currently leads the race with 260 points.

The TABtouch WA Pacing Cup is scheduled as race 5 and listed to start at 7.58pm local time.