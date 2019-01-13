My Field Marshal too strong in Fremantle Cup

East coast visitor My Field Marshal has taken out another sensational edition of the Retravision-Fremantle Cup (2536m) at Gloucester Park last night.

The reigning Miracle Mile winner had to survive a number of challenges from some of the Greg and Skye Bond-trained runners throughout the Group 1 event, but was able to fight all of them off.

Reinsman Anthony Butt was able to cross Saying Grace from barrier two and find the lead with ease and control the race from there.

The first of the Bond runners to make an aggressive move was Vampiro, with reinsman Colin Brown finding the breeze at the end of the first lap.

Dylan Egerton-Green then made a move to the breeze with Our Max Phactor and continued to put the pressure on the short-price favourite.

The leading chance from the Bond stable Galactic Star then made a three-wide move approaching the bell for reinsman Ryan Warwick and looked to be travelling strongly.

My Field Marshal was able to hold off Galactic Star in the closing stages though and win by a metre to Galactic Star, while Vultan Tin was third.

Saying Grace finished fourth, but appeared to have little luck in the home straight.

El Jacko’s reinsman Nathan Turvey was suspended for 23 days for his drive in the $300,000 event.

My Field Marshal 1.55.6 for the feature event and ran home in 58.0.

The seven-year-old will now look to complete a clean sweep of the WA feature events when he lines up in next week’s $450,000 TABtouch-WA Pacing Cup (2936m).

He also took out the Village Kid Pace a fortnight ago.

Elsewhere on the night, Im Full Of Excuses took out the Listed Free-For-All event, producing a tough performance when three-wide for much of the last lap.

Reinsman Gary Hall Jnr recorded a winning double with Bronze Seeker and impressive three-year-old Dracarys.