My Hard Copy a first-up specialist

Dual WA Pacing Cup winner My Hard Copy is poised to make a successful return to racing after an absence of 19 weeks when he starts from the coveted No. 1 barrier in the $25,000 Westral Pace over 2536m at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

The eight-year-old equine millionaire is a first-up specialist, having won five times at his first run after a spell and champion reinsman Gary Hall Jnr gave punters a valuable lead when he said that the New Zealand-bred stallion had thrived during a long, solid preparation.

Hall also said that he was determined to take full advantage of the inside draw by holding the lead against fast beginners Rock Diamonds, Bettors Fire and Devendra.

My Hard Copy, who earlier this year won the 2536m Fremantle Cup, rating 1.55.4 in defeating Lazarus and Chicago Bull, and the 2692m Pinjarra Cup when he finished strongly to beat Chicago Bull and Our Jimmy Johnstone, was a first-up winner (after a nine-week absence) when he drew the No. 1 barrier and resisted an early challenge from Bettors Fire before setting the pace and rating 1.54 in winning a 2130m Free-For-All at Gloucester Park last December.

Hall Jnr had no hesitation in choosing to drive My Hard Copy ahead of stablemate Runrunjimmydunn, who will start from the No. 5 barrier with Stuart McDonald in the sulky. Hall gave a masterly display to win the 3309m Marathon Handicap with Runrunjimmydunn last Friday night.

Outstanding young reinsman Michael Grantham intends to angle The Bucket List across from barrier two at the start to take the trail behind My Hard Copy and this should enable The Bucket List to fight out the finish. The Michael Brennan-trained The Bucket List finished strongly from sixth at the bell to be second to Rock Diamonds over 2130m last Friday night and set a track record when he won the BOTRA Cup, a 2503m stand, at a 1.57.2 rate two starts before that.

Rock Diamonds, trained by Greg and Skye Bond, will start from the No. 3 barrier and will be handled by Colin Brown, with Ryan Warwick opting to drive stablemate Galactic Star, who will start from the outside in a field of eight.

Rock Diamonds began brilliantly from barrier five and gave a bold frontrunning performance to score an easy victory last week, rating 1.54.7 over 2130m. Galactic Star is racing keenly, but he faces a stern test from the outside barrier.

Evergreen nine-year-old Bettors Fire continues to impress with his sparkling speed and fighting qualities. He will be tested from barrier six. Last week he started from the No. 6 barrier and was forced to work hard in the breeze before fighting on determinedly to be third behind Rock Diamonds and The Bucket List.