My Hard Copy looks the goods

Veteran pacer My Hard Copy has been matching strides with harness racing star performers Lazarus, Chicago Bull and Soho Tribeca in recent months and he is sure to appreciate their absence when he contests the $25,000 Ray Duffy Memorial over 2536m at Gloucester Park on Saturday night.

The American Ideal eight-year-old will start from barrier three on the front line and Clint Hall should have him in a favourable forward position all the way before relying on his dazzling finishing burst.

My Hard Copy was extremely unlucky when ninth behind Soho Tribeca in the WA Pacing Cup on Friday of last week when he raced four back on the pegs in fifth and sixth positions and was hopelessly blocked for a clear run in the final stages. He was ninth in the middle stages before charging home from sixth (three wide) at the bell to win the 2536m Fremantle Cup from Lazarus and Chicago Bull the previous week.

Premier trainer Gary Hall Snr holds a powerful hand in Saturday night’s race with four runners My Hard Copy, Norvic Nightowl, American Boy and Ohoka Punter.

Eight-year-old Norvic Nightowl has not been successful for 20 months, but he is very close to recording his 20th victory. He looms as a serious threat to My Hard Copy, Our Jimmy Johnstone and Vultan Tin. Norvic Nightowl will start from barrier two on the back line with Nathan Turvey in the sulky.

Norvic Nightowl’s past two runs have been full of merit. He started from the outside of the back line and surged forward after a lap to race in the breeze for the final two laps when a fighting third to Our Jimmy Johnstone and Delightful Offer over 2536m last Friday night. He sustained a strong run from seventh in the middle stages when a close second to American Boy over 2536m the previous week.

Lauren Jones will drive American Boy from barrier five on Saturday night. The six-year-old led early from barrier five and then raced behind Soho Tribeca in the WA Pacing Cup on Friday of last week. He was handled by Stuart McDonald, who will switch to Ohoka Punter this week. Ohoka Punter raced five back on the pegs last week and was held up in the final stages when eighth behind Soho Tribeca. He is capable of improving from barrier four this week.

Our Jimmy Johnstone burst back to his best form for trainer Greg Bond last week when Ryan Warwick took full advantage of the No. 1 barrier and set the pace with the nine-year-old who scored a convincing victory over Delightful Offer and Norvic Nightowl. Our Jimmy Johnstone will start out wide at barrier seven this week, but has excellent each-way prospects.

The Phil Costello-trained Vultan Tin also will have many admirers from barrier No. 2 on the front line. He is a splendid frontrunner and if Chris Voak is able to take the gelding to the lead in the early stages from the polemarker Tricky Styx he should prove difficult to run down.

Ken Casellas