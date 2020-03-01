My Moments Now wins Gold Chip final

Driver Matty Williamson made the most of the front line draw and My Moment’s Now’s fast beginning to win the ILT Gold Chip Final at Ascot Park today.

The Andover Hall three year old trotted splendidly in front and was too good for her eleven rivals.

“She was travelling great and was trotting a lot better today. Things are going the right way. It was the best she’s felt today. I liked her beforehand but she gave me a real good feel today. She had one ear up coming down the straight and she did it quite easily. I know she had a head start but she put away a nice field. You don’t want to let them in cheap but she was good enough to roll along.”

Williamson says the Purvis stable have a high opinion of the three year old and one suspects she may have the Southland Trotting Oaks on her radar.

Net Ten EOM two year old Beach Start impressed when he won the ILT Two Year Old Mobile Pace, a non-tote and qualifying heat at Ascot Park today.

The Lauren Pearson trained gelding driven by Brent Barclay, has been impressive in all his public appearances. He’s won two workouts and ran third in a qualifying trial at Winton last month.

He’s out of the six win Badland’s Hanover mare Weka Lass and in today’s trial he beat Yorokobi.



Nicely compacted Beach Start --Bruce Stewart photo

The gelding is owned by Matthew Smith, son of well known owner Lester Smith.

Matthew works as an orchard contractor in Cromwell and borrowed Weka Lass to breed Beach Start. Pearson is unsure of when the gelding will start his racing career as there’s been some interest in the horse.

Meanwhile, early winners on the day’s race card were Changeover four year old Deus Ex for Geoff and Jude Knight, and Hold Thumbs for Tapanui trainer Matt Saunders. Fireball led all the way to win his first race for Kennington trainer Greg Hunter.

Later in the day Ashburton trainer Brent White recorded back to back wins with Cranbourne and Burlington.