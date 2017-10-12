Mysta Magical Mach returns

Mysta Magical Mach makes his return to the track on Friday night in the $25,000 Fred Doy Memorial.

Equine millionaire Mysta Magical Mach, a forgotten harness racing star in recent years, will wind back the clock when he contests the $25,000 Fred Doy Memorial Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

This will be the 13-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding’s first appearance for three and a half years. The son of Mach Three will start from the outside barrier in a field of seven and will be the rank outsider.

Veteran Byford trainer Tony Svilicich has never lost faith in Mysta Magical Mach, who has been troubled by leg ailments and spent a couple of years in the paddock.

“He’s had bad legs, so I gave him a break,” the 71-year-old Svilicich said with a wry grin. “Demoralizer had similar leg problems --- and he kept going. So, I thought that Mysta Magical Mach could do it. I’ve had him back in work for about ten months to strengthen his legs. A horse has to be strong enough in the legs to compete.”

Demoralizer was a wonderful money-spinner for Svilicich, retiring with earnings of $358,199 from 26 wins and 49 placings from 186 starts. Mysta Magical Mach, whose most recent appearance was when he finished last behind Im Themightyquinn at Gloucester Park on May 16, 2014. His record stands at 160 starts for 34 wins, 39 seconds and 15 thirds for $1,261,371 in prizemoney.

Ben Millen drove Mysta Magical Mach in a 2185m trial at Pinjarra on Sunday morning when he led early and then took the sit behind the pacemaker Im Batman before fading to seventh and last, 32 metres behind the winner Johnny Disco. The final three sections of the final mile were run in 29.5sec., 28.5sec. and 28.7sec.

“No horse could have run those sectional times at his first fast workout after such a long time,” Svilicich said. “And I told Ben not to push him. He could’ve gone quicker. He’ll improve a lot after Friday night’s run. He might run last, but next time he’ll be better and better.”

The 30-year-old Millen, a farrier who also works occasionally as the catcher at Gloucester Park meetings, is hoping that Mysta Magical Mach will give him his first Gloucester Park success.

“There’s a lot of good horses in Friday night’s race, but Mach will be alright,” Millen said. “He’ll get a lot better.”

Mysta Magical Mach has been a wonderful pacer, winning nine group events, including the group 1 WA Pacing Cup. He also finished second in four other group 1 events, the 2012 Interdominion championship, the 2011 Australian Pacing Championship and WA Pacing Cup and the 2008 Golden Nugget.