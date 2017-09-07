Four Countries invited to compete by NAADA

The North American Amateur Drivers Association president Joe Faraldo recently announced that four countries have been invited to race on US soil in 2018 harness racing year. The announcement comes on the heels of a world-wind tour of three European countries recently completed by NAADA members which started in May in Normandy and Paris, France; July in Treviso, Padua, Cessena in Italy, and culminating in late August in Budapest, Hungary.

The 2018 season will start in mid April with NAADA hosting a team of top amateurs from Hungary, followed by a Spanish contingent from Palma de Mallorca in mid May with a short hiatus until the Italians come during the week of the Hambletonion in August. The French will come for the International during the month of October.

This year still, NAADA has a group coming from New Zealand, headed by the 2008 world champion Gavin Cook. The down under contingent is coming to see the International Trot scheduled for Saturday October 14th.

On that day the Kiwis will also see the best New York Sire Stakes horses compete on the famed half mile oval along with the Harry Harvey Trot and the Dan Rooney Pace each at $250,000. Nearly three million dollars will be on the line that day with exciting domestic and international horses showing off their talents before a worldwide distribution network funneled through the Paris Mutuel Urbain or PMU.

NAADA has specifically chosen the 2018 dates to host our foreign friends in order to expose more people to the US product and the excitement of both the Hambletonian and the International Trot.

Outstanding amateur driver, Raffaello Ruffato of Padua, will come to the US for the Harrisburg sales in search of new stock to race in Italy. Raffaello said that coming to America to race in the amateur races last year " was quite an especially rewarding experience for me and my teammates and we are eagerly awaiting the opportunity given us to come and be present on site for the Hambletonian".

Tamas Keleman's group from Hungary has not been in the USA since their last NAADA invite in 2003. " We renewed our relationship with NAADA on the occasion of the last World Cup (in 2016) held here in Kincsem Park where Hannah Miller put on a driving exhibition. We are grateful for the chance to warm up our relationship with the US and were happy to have our friends here in Budapest,'' Keleman noted.

According to Faraldo, "the task of hosting four foreign teams in one year, while a daunting one, requires much organization and hard work all done by volunteers with one goal, to please our guests while continuing interest in the American racing product.

" NAADA's event coordinator, Alicia Schwartz will be busy for sure."

by Joe Faraldo, with John Manzi





Joseph Faraldo

faral@me.com