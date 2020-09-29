Day At The Track

NAARV opposes HISA federal legislation

03:50 AM 29 Sep 2020 NZDT
Columbus, OH - The North American Association of Racetrack Veterinarians (NAARV), a group whose mission is to ensure the health and well-being of the racehorse through protecting and improving the veterinary care and welfare of the equine athlete, opposes the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, believing that its enactment would do just the opposite.

Last week, the group wrote to the Congressional Budget Office to provide details regarding some of the devastating economic effects to the horse racing industry that the legislation would create.

The U. S. Trotting Association, which, like the NAARV, the American Quarter Horse Association, the National Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association, and myriad other industry groups, opposes the HISA, urges all horsemen to read the CBO letter.

To read the NAARV letter to the Congressional Budget Office, click here.

From the USTA Communications Department

 


 

