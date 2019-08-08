NASCAR drivers; Future Stars at H3R Thursday

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Hippodrome 3R has a special Thursday night live harness racing program and it is the second annual NASCAR Night at the track with auto racers competing in a harness horse exhibition race.

There is also a ten-race wagering program headlined by the second round of the Future Stars Series for two-year-old pacers.

It's Grand Prix Week in the city of Trois-Rivieres with car races held throughout the town. This has brought back NASCAR drivers Andrew Ranger and LP (Louis-Philippe) Dumoulin to H3R to renew their rivalry in the Horse Power Challenge II, a harness horse exhibition race in double-seating jogging carts with professional harness racing drivers who will be coaches.

Last year was the inaugural of the Horse Power Challenge and Quebec native, Andrew Ranger with racing coach Simon Allard, beat LP Dumoulin, a native of Trois-Riveres and coach Stephane Brosseau by one length in 2:31.2.

Both NASCAR drivers were eager to go at it again this year.

Andrew Ranger, a double champion of the NASCAR Pinty's Series (2007 and 2009) along with having won four times at the Grand Prix 3R in Pinty's and LP (Louis-Philippe) Dumoulin, who leads the NASCAR Pinty's Series, was Series Champion and Grand Prix 3R winner in 2014.

They both will be wearing their racing colors in the special exhibition race at H3R after the 6th race on the wagering card. Race fans can meet the two NASCAR drivers to get autographs after the exhibition race.

This year Ranger will be in the race with "coach" Jocelyn Gendron. Dumoulin will be with his coach from last year, Stephane Brosseau.

Future Stars Series Second Round

For the betting fans, the 10-race card Thursday night begins at 7:00 pm.

The second round of the Future Stars Series for two-year-old pacing colts and fillies takes place in races 4, 6 and 9.

The first of two colt divisions take place in race 4 where the undefeated Whitecookie goes for his fifth straight victory.

The son of Windfall Blue Chip, who is owned, trained and driven by Marie Claude Auger of Trois-Rivieres, starts from the rail as the overwhelming race favorite.

He has won twice at Rideau Carleton in 1:58.2 and scored a 2:01.2 triumph by four and one-half lengths in the opening round of the Future Stars Series.

His main competition will come from Eclat De Rire (post 3) and Rock & Twist (post 4).

The second colt division is race 9 and My Bettors Del (post 4) is the favorite after his impressive three length opening round triumph in 1:59.1, which was his maiden victory. He will be driven by Stephane Brosseau for trainer Jacques Dupont. The son of Bettor's Delight is owned by Yves Sarrazin of La Presentation with Gestion Jam Audet, Inc. of Portneuf.

The lone filly division is race 6 where the entry of Lotus Sena (post 2) and Three Star Sena (post 5) head the field. Both fillies show ability as Lotus Sena won the opening round of the series in a ten-length romp in 2:01.4. Three Star Sena was second in 2:00.2 last week at H3R.

The large ten-horse field also features return winner Acaena De Chakirka (post 10) and Cant Fight Fate (post 4).

For a free race program for Thursday nights program, go to www.quebecjockeyclub.com.

After Thursday night's special program, live racing will resume on Friday, August 16, which is Prix D'Ete weekend at the Hippodrome 3R. The $200,000C Prix D'Ete takes place on Sunday, August 18.