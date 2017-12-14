Nat A Virgin pulls off upset in feature

DOVER, Del --- Corey Callahan pull Nat A Virgin three wide on the final turn and zipped past battling leaders Divas Image (Tim Tetrick and Enhance our Mind (Vic Kirby) to score a 1:51 harness racing victory in the $25,000 Mares Open pace on a chilly Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Dover Downs.

Divas Image in her first start at the track took the early lead fought off challengers on the backstretch with the field fanning out in the lane. There was plenty of action in the stretch with the Dylan Davis trained Nat A Virgin, a19-1 shot, exploding on the outside reaching the wire in 1:51.Enhance Your Mind took the inside track to finish second in front of Divas Image. Empress Deo (Ross Wolfenden), who had won two straight, was third her first non-1-2 finish in her last seven starts.

Nat A Virgin, a five-year-old Always A Virgin -Nat-A-Tat-Tat, notched her sixth win in her 31st outing this year while earning $85,300 for owner Mike Casalino.

Eddie Davis Jr. guided Frank Chick's Rockin BB to victory rolling down the Passing Lane in 1:52.2 to win the $18,000 Filly and Mares sub-feature. A sophomore by Rockin Image -Yankee Pankee BB, it was her sixth success this season. The Ken Lare-trainee has won $118,955 in 2017. OK Jasmine (Kirby) finished second with Bad Lightning (Art Stafford Jr.) the third horse.

Roselily recorded her second win in her last three starts, a 1:51.3 lifetime best, to win a $16,000 female pace. Art Stafford Jr. was in the bike for trainer Eric Ell and owners Ken /wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. The brown three-year-old is by Big Jim -Emmas Lily and now has won six times earning $78,109. Race favorite Take Em (Callahan) took a four-race win streak into the contest but had to settle for second. All About The Pace (Tetrick) was third.

Westsluckycam gave Corey Callahan his first of two wins steering CTC Stable's four-year-old daughter of Camluck -Terror Of The West conditioned by Mike Hall, to her 10th conquest of the campaign in 1:52.1 in a $13,000 distaff pace. BJ's Sweetheart (Foster) was runner-up. Fashion Showdown (Tony Morgan) took show honors.

A $25,000 Open pace is the headline event on a hard-hitting, speedy 13-race program on Thursday, Dec. 14.at Dover Downs.

The eight-horse $25,000 Open Handicap is this week’s top race . Sicily returns after a 1;49.3 dead-heat victory last week with Cajon Lightning. Montrell Teague drove Sicily’s wire-to-wire performance sharing first place with Art Stafford-driven Cajon Lightning. Sicily is trained by Wayne Givens for Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing while Cajon Lightning is owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms.

Niss Allen and Crissman Inc. start Major Uptrend with Tony Morgan dropping down from the Preferred class. Jo Ann Looney King’s Q’s Cruise, with Tim Tetrick driving, was awarded the rail for being the only three-year-old in the lineup.

Arque Hanover (Callahan) owned by Tom Lazzaro, Abe Basen, and Robert Cooper Stables’ and is reined by Corey Callahan, Vapour N, who spent much of last meet in top class events at Dover races for JCraparotta & driver Pat Berry. Stepping-up after an impressive win last week is Bill Sartin and Mark Salerno’s Special T Rocks with Allan Davis and newcomer Bamond Stable’s Moonliteonthebeach and Ross Wolfenden driving.

The undercard is a good one, with an $18,000, a $14,000 and a $13,000 pace along with two $25,000-$35,000 Claiming paces on the3-race program.

