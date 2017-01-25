Nat A Virgin takes $20,000 Open

DOVER, Del.--- Nat A Virgin took the lead at the half and held on to win a harness racing five-horse photo ending the five-race win streak of Enhance Your Mind in the $20,000 Mares Open pace at Dover Downs on Jan. 24.

Corey Callahan drove Nat A Virgin, a six-year-old Always A Virgin -Nat-a-tat-tat mare, owned by Robert Cooper J&T Silva stables, to her first local win after two-straight second place finishes. She has won 15 times earning $345,804 in her career.

In the win photo, Nat A Virgin got up with Lightning Mach N (Yannick Gingras) second, Sweet Bobbie (Art Stafford Jr.), Mischief Maker N (Montrell Teague) was forth and Enhance Your Mind (Vic Kirby), last heading to the three-quarters, was a strong closing fifth.

Yannick Gingras, trainer Doug Lewis and owner CTC Stable, hooked up in the $15,500 4&5-Year-Old Mares sub-feature for a 1:53 open-lengths victory by Westluckycam, a Camuck -Terror Of The West four-year-old. On Your Six (Allan Davis) was next with In The Shadows (Tony Morgan) the show horse.

Yannick Gingras drove four winners. Corey Callahan, trainer Doug Lewis and CTC Stable had three wins each. Tony Morgan and trainer Jason Skinner had doubles.

CELEBRITY PEGASUS, BLUEBIRD REVEREND LEAD $15,000 TROT

A $15,000 Winners-Over trot for 4&5-Year-olds heads the highly competitive Wednesday, Jan. 25 feature race at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms’ Celebrity Pegasus, piloted by Art Stafford Jr., was the beaten favorite last week but was parked out after starting from post 8. Bluebird Reverend also had similar difficulties for Montrell Teague, driving for owners Denise Davis, Jan Johannsen, Holly Case and trainer Bobby Reeser. for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. Delbert Cain and Nanticoke Racing’s well-regarded Go Byem led for driver Jim Morand) until tiring in deep stretch.

Owner-trainer Bob Shahan’s Machuca is fresh from a win with Tony Morgan and drew post 1. Mike Casalino’s Earl’s Speeder raced well in his local debut finishing third with Corey Callahan. Jim Moore’s Royal Becca J made a misstep after the start for Jack Parker Jr. but cannot be overlooked tonight. l with Gregg and Tom Morris’ Doggone Slots (Roger Plante )leaves from outside post 9 in second tier. Completing the solid field of trotters are Howard and Josh Kauffman’s Drinksforthehouse and Yannick Gingras from post 8 and Tom and Gregg Morris’ Doggone Slots who had been racing well for Roger Plante in Rosecroft features.

Weekday post time for Monday through Thursday racing is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days.