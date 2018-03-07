DOVER, Del. - Following her just-missed wire-to-wire performance last week, Nerida Franco n is program favorite from post 8 in the $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap pace, Wednesday (March 7) at Dover Downs. A $17,000 and a $12,000 female pace top the undercard. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Allen Davis drove Nerida Franco N into the lead after the quarter last Wednesday and held-off all comers until the final steps finishing second in a 1:50.3 mile. David Hamm and trainer Mile Hall own the New Zealand-bred eight-year-old with all-American breeding. Breakaway Stable's homebred Valuable Art is in top form with Corey Callahan driving. Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing's Bettorhaveanother handled by Tony Morgan had her three-race win streak snapped last time but starts from post 4 after leaving from the outside in her recent races.

Gary Ewing's Sweet Robbie with driver Art Stafford Jr. will start from the rail with Legacy acing's Empress Deo and Montrell Teague alongside. The sharp Scandalicious piloted by Jonathan Roberts has finished second in her last three times out. Rounding out the field of eight fast female pacers are Terror At Night racing for owners Arlene Paisley, Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing with Mike Cole in the bike and KDK Standardbred highly thought of Apple Bottom Jeans with Vic Kirby.

On the all-distaff undercard are two $14,500 Mares Winners paces. In one, Bryan Truitt's Moments Of Joy (Kirby) is the only starter among nine fresh from victory. She takes the sharp Roselily (Stafford Jr.) owned by Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar,. Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms; Stormtracker (Tim Tetrick) racing for Mehlenbacher, Enviro , Camelot and Bay's stables; and Marilee Keene's Legio X Equestris (Russell Foster)

In the second $14,500 division, Little E, Radio Racing, Bay's and South Mountain stable's Well What's new, a convincing winner last time drew the rail. Jeff Clark's She's A Billionair (Cole), Bob Bailey's Miss Profitability (Callahan), head the opposition.

Live racing is featured four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Dover Downs' features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

