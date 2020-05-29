New Jersey on track to resume live racing

MANALAPAN, NJ -- May 28, 2020 -- After months of anticipation, the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey is very pleased to announce that New Jersey has been approved for harness racing qualifying dates.



In conjunction with Dr. Karyn Malinowski of the Rutgers Science Center, the SBOANJ developed a very comprehensive "Risk Management and Racing Protocol" that had earlier been presented to Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Racing Commission. This program will be implemented for the qualifying races and our return to racing at the Meadowlands.

Qualifiers will be held at Gaitway on Friday, May 29, Sunday, May 31, and Tuesday, June 2, for farm tenants only, no outside horses will be permitted. The Meadowlands will host qualifiers on Saturday, May 30. Magical Acres has applied to hold additional qualifiers on Monday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 3, pending approval from the New Jersey Racing Commission.

Entries for training center qualifiers must be done online, through the USTA etrack system.

Post time at Gaitway on Friday and Tuesday will be 10:00 AM; while Sunday's post time will be 9:00 AM. Pending approval Magical Acres post time will be 9:00 AM for both days. Entry fee will be $100.00 per horse.

Only essential personnel will be permitted on-site on qualifying days; no owners or outside spectators are allowed. Proper PPE and social distancing will be required for all participants, and all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed.

The SBOANJ sent a formal request to the NJRC for a "Waiver of the Commission's Rules" in reference to the 45-day qualifying rule and administration of Lasix. It was proposed that the 45-day qualifying rule be temporarily amended. It was also requested that the administration of Lasix, by a state-approved licensed veterinarian, be allowed to take place at training centers where horses are stabled. Both requests are still pending NJRC approval.

We will continue to work with the NJRC, in order to help minimize the number of trainers, drivers, and caretakers on-site at one time to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Please be aware of the importance of following the safety provisions that have been mandated.

For a copy of the "Risk Management Protocol" click here http://sboanj.com/pictures/RMP.pdf. For further information please contact the SBOANJ. Best of luck and safe racing.

Courtney Stafford