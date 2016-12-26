MANALAPAN, NJ -- December 23, 2016 -- Harness racing’s trotting colt Marion Marauder has been named the winner of the Secretary of Agriculture’s Trophy as New Jersey Standardbred of the year for 2016.

Marion Marauder will be honored on January 29, 2017 at the 60th Annual New Jersey Breeders Awards Luncheon at 1:00pm at O’Connor’s Restaurant in Eastampton, New Jersey.



Marion Marauder is one of only nine trotters in the history of harness racing to win the coveted Triple Crown.



The son of Muscle Hill - Spellbound Hanover finished his three-year-old campaign with a lifetime mark of 1:51.3. Capturing 11 wins, eight seconds and three thirds out of 15 starts, banking more than $1.5 million toward a career total of $1,766,518 for the ownership of Marion Jean Wellwood and Devin W Keeling. The Paula Wellwood trainee was regularly driven by Scott Zeron.



In addition to his Triple Crown feats of the $1 million Hambletonain at the Meadowlands, the $500,000 Yonkers Trot at Yonkers and the $431,000 Kentucky Futurity at the Red Mile; he also won the $209,040 Goodtimes at Mohawk and the $153,250 Stanley Dancer at the Meadowlands.



Bred by William G Mulligan he sold for $37,000 at the Lexington Selected Sale



At two he raced 13 times with one win, and earning over $200,000.



His sire, Muscle Hill was the 2009 New Jersey Standardbred of the Year.



Tickets for the luncheon cost $45.00 per person and may be purchased from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, Division of Markets & Development, Horse Industry PO Box 330, Trenton NJ 08625.

For further information call 609-984-4389 or email lynn.mathews@ag.stat.nj.us

