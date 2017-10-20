New Zealand wins friendship competition

It's all over except for the shouting and it was the Kiwis who were the loudest after trouncing the home team in the recently completed USA vs. New Zealand Amateur driving harness racing friendship competition.

In the third and final leg of the international rivalry which was held at Monticello Raceway on Wednesday, Oct. 18 ,the New Zealanders not only won both races but in the second contest event they finished 1-2-3.

Going into the last day of the competition the Americans had a short point lead which quickly evaporated when, in the first contest, New Zealand's Mike Maynard romped home an easy winner in 1:59.2 with Sheer Desire, a pacer winless in 11 previous seasonal starts.

"I had the fifth position behind the mobile and the owner (Rory Coolbaugh) told me to send him (Sheer Desire) to the top which I did," Maynard said. "When Sheer Desire got in front he was brave and the farther he went the stronger he was and at the finish we were some five lengths ahead of the second place finisher (King Otra with NAADA's Gerry Fielding aboard)" Third place went to the Kiwi's Gavin Cook who was guiding Silver Chief.

As he was hanging up the reins when he returned to the paddock after the race one could easily see the joy that Maynard exuded. "This is my very first visit to America and to have won a race on US soil makes me feel great," said Maynard, a software engineer (his words) back home.

Sheer Desire , an 11-year old Real Desire gelding owned by Rory Coolbaugh and trained by Frank Kamine, paid $11.00 for win.

In the second NAADA v New Zealand event Maynard came close to a driving double but it was not to be when his pacer Shamderock, rallied in the lane but feel a neck short at the wire. The victory went to his teammate Cheree Wigg who finished first with Bangbangkisskiss. The talented diminutive lady driver finished as the overall point champion in the competition.

The previous night at Yonkers Raceway Ms Wigg, who claims to be an office executive and a "hobby trainer" back home, was victorious with Big Turn On in the one event contested there and her two wins in five contest races topped all others.

In her Monticello event she sent 36-1 shot Bangbangkisskiss to the lead from post position three and they paced through fractions of .29.2, 1:00.2; 1:30.2 before tripping the timer in 2:00.2 while keeping Shamderock and teammate Mike Maynard at bay. New Zealand's Colleen Negus finished third with Lady's Bag Man two lengths behind the winner.

"It was getting close at the finish but my horse had enough to turn away Mike's pacer,"Ms Wigg said but couldn't restrain from smiling when she pointed out the names of the two horses she drove to victory in the competition - (Big Turn On & Bangbangkisskiss)

Her smile was even bigger when she glanced at the tote board and saw Bangbangkisskiss paid $75.50; $22.80 and $17.20 across the board. The pacer is owned by Gina Frazzitta and trained by David Wiskow.

"We had an enjoyable time hosting our New Zealand friends but the way they beat us up they probably had a better time," noted NAADA president Joe Faraldo.

"We look forward to next year when we'll travel Down Under for yet another Friendship Competition with the Kiwis.",

by John Manzi for NAADA