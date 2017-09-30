Day At The Track

Jim King Jr trainee too good in $50,000 Open

04:00 PM 30 Sep 2017 NZDT
Newborn Sassy, Harness Racing
Newborn Sassy
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, September 29, 2017 - Favored Newborn Sassy (Jordan Stratton, $4.30) stalked, then starred, from second-over Friday night (Sept. 29th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

Unhurried early form post position No. 6 (in one notch after a defection), Newborn Sassy saw Betabcool N (Eric Goodell) through down a reasonable early gauntlet (:27.2, :56.2).

Delightful Dragon (Brent Holland) then moved from fourth going toward a 1:24.2 three-quarters.

Betbacool N had a length-and-a-half to play with in and out of the final turn, but playtime was about to end. Newborn Sassy launched around her stagnant tow, then mowed down the leader. The margin was three-quarters of a length in a flat 1:53. Betabcool N held second over a pocketed Dewar N Soda (Eric Abbatiello), with Lispatty (George Brennan) and a returning Diva's Image (Pat Lachance) rounding out the payees.

For 'Sassy,' a 4-year-old daughter of Western Ideal co-owned by (trainer) Jim King Jr and CC Racing, it was her seventh win in a dozen seasonal starts (career earnings in excess of $700,000). The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $12.60, with the triple returning $98

Frank Drucker

