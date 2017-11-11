Newborn Sassy takes $50,000 Open

YONKERS, NY, Friday, November 10, 2017- Pocketed fave Newborn Sassy (Tim Tetrick, $4.40) was up late Friday night (Nov. 10th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

In play from a rare good getaway (post position No. 3), Newborn Sassy made the first lead. She then gave it up to Regil Elektra (Jason Bartlett) before a 28-second opening quarter-mile.

After a :57.4 intermission, company arrived in the form of one of the race's pair of fillies, Clear Idea (Mark MacDonald). The former New York Sire Stakes standout took out of fifth, engaging the leader in and out of a 1:26 three-quarters.

Regil Elektra grudgingly disposed of that one, taking a length lead into the lane. However, Newborn Sassy then ducked in and went by, the margin three-quarters of a length in 1:54.4. Mackenzie A (Jordan Stratton) rallied from last to snap Clear Idea for third, with Diva's Image (Jon Bongiorno) picking off the final pay envelope.

For 'Sassy,' a 4-year-old daughter of Western Ideal co-owned by Jo Ann Looney-King & CC Racing and trained by Jim King Jr., it was her eighth win in 16 seasonal starts. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $13.40, with the triple returning $128.50.

