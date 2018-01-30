NF Happenstance lasts in $50,000 Open

NF Happenstance in her fourth win in as many seasonal starts.

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, January 28, 2018—A start-to-finish NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr., $14) just lasted Sunday afternoon (Jan. 28th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s ‘sloppy’ harness racing $50,000 Open Handicap Trot.

A field of 11 served as the first of six ‘French’ trots. There were any number of early misbehavers, including 2-1 choice Money Maven (Yannick Gingras), one of the second-tier starters.

There was no such happenstance for lone lass NF Happenstance. From post position No. 2, the Delaware invader led at every pylons (:29.2, :59.2, 1:28.4, 1:57.1). She opened 2¾ lengths entering the lane before winning by a neck in 2:28.

Eight-holer Melady’s Monet (Jason Bartlett) put forth a solid, two-move effort, charging late to barely miss. Third went to Moneycounts De Vie (Matt Kakaley), with Rubber Duck (Joe Bongiorno) and Lily’s Swan Pond (Brent Holland) settling for the remainder.

It was Parker’s first win here since August, 2002, and the first time he had driven the mare locally since Independence Night of 2014.

For third choice NF Happenstance, an 8-year-old daughter of S J’s Caviar owned by James Moore III and trained by Carol Jamieson-Parker, it was her fourth win in as many seasonal starts. The exacta paid $76, with triple returning $1,111.

Sunday’s ‘New York, New York Double’ offered a winning combination of 3-Factoring (Aqueduct’s 3rd race) and 3-Gonna Fly (Yonkers’ 6th race) paid $140.75 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $8,302.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Monday evening’s (Jan. 29th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $1,558.62 and a $10,000 guaranteed pool.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 6 through 10 (for these 10-race cards, ordinarily it’s races 7 through 11). It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Sunday afternoon), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

