Day At The Track

9 for $300,000 Art Rooney, 15 for Lismore

02:18 PM 16 May 2017 NZST
Downbytheseaside
Downbytheseaside

YONKERS, NY, Monday, May 15, 2017 - Nine harness racing 3-year-old gentlemen-six colts and three geldings-have been entered for Yonkers Raceway's 27th Art Rooney Pace.

The number of entrants means there's a game of musical chairs this Saturday night (May 20th), as in nine in a $40,000 elimination paring down to the eight finalists. That octet is set to return week from Saturday (May 27th) for the $300,000 final.

This season's Rooney is led by Downbytheseaside. The son of Somebeachsomewhere is a world record-holder as the fastest frosh (1:50 at Delaware, OH) ever over a half-mile oval. His life-best 1:49 Red Mile effort matched the world record for 2-year-olds at the two-turn mile.

The son of Somebeachsomewhere has won nine of his 14 career starts ($596,016), hitting the board in all of them. He began his soph season with a 1:52.1 win in a 'sloppy' Pennsylvania Sire Stakes event at the Meadows.

Brian Brown trains for co-owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing. 'Seaside' is the Saturday night's back-of-the-bus number, starting from post position No. 9.

The elim goes as the 8th race, drew as such...

1 - Funknwaffles (g), Brian Sears,

2 - Miso Fast, Matt Kakaley,

3 - Mac's Jackpot (g), Jason Bartlett,

4 - Summer Side, Ray Schnittker,

5 - Heaven's Gait. Jordan Stratton,

6 - Stealth Bomber, Brett Miller,

7 - Henry the Dragon, Montrell Teague,

8 - Rollin' About (g), Brent Holland,

9 - Downbytheseaside, Dave Miller.

The companion event, the 13th edition of the Lismore, attracted 15 sophomore pacing fillies. Thus, a pair of $20,000 elims are carded this Saturday, with the first four finishers in each returning for the final ($140,770).

First elim (4rh race)...

1 - Ashlee's Spitfire, Dan Dube,

2 - Rockette, Kakaley,

3 - Caviart Ally, Andrew McCarthy,

4 - Tequila Monday-Brian Sears,

5 - V String, McCarhty also listed (coupled with Caviart Ally),

6 - Planet Rock, Tim Tetrick,

7 - Twist of Fate, Mark MacDonald,

8 - Agent Q, Dave Miller.

Second elim (5th race)...

1 - Big City Betty, Jim Marohn Jr.,

2 - Caviart Cherie, McCarthy,

3 - World Apart, Tetrick,

4 - Gotthisone Hanover, George Brennan,

5 - Ain't Three OK, Sears,

6 - Ideal Plan, Bartlett,

7 - Warrawee Sunshine. McCarthy also listed.

Frank Drucker

